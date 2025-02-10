Fly Fishing Tailwaters in Winter: How to Catch Trout Year-Round
For many anglers, myself included, trout fishing is synonymous with small freestone streams. Dry flies, undiscerning fish, mountain air, complete solitude – sign me up. Unfortunately, these streams and their fishing conditions are at the mercy of rainfall and snowmelt. So what do you do when freestones are too cold or too warm or flows are too fast? You fish tailwaters.
What is a Tailwater River?
A tailwater is a section of river located downstream of a dam. Because dams control the flow of water, they create consistent conditions for the trout that live below. This stability in temperature and flow provides a dependable food source year-round—meaning that tailwaters grow some big fish.
Tailwater vs. Freestone: Key Differences Every Angler Should Know
Simply put, a freestone is a river that is not influenced by a dam. Conditions on freestone rivers are dictated by rainfall and snowmelt, making them much less predictable than tailwaters.
Heavy rainfall or high temperatures will cause flows to increase, to the point that these rivers become difficult to fish. Winter freezes can reduce flows to the point that you’ll have barely a trickle of water left to fish.
Tailwaters & Year-round Trout Fishing Success
Some anglers choose to fish tailwaters year-round, and there’s a real advantage: you know what you’re going to get. There’s no guessing about how fast the river will be flowing, the clarity or the temperature of the water you’ll be fishing. If you want a sure bet at finding trout, a tailwater is the place to go.
How to Fly Fish for Trout in Tailwaters
If I’ve made tailwaters sound great thus far, let me temper your expectations – the trout that call them home are notoriously difficult to catch. Because tailwaters offer a constant food supply, these fish can afford to be picky.
Stick to small flies, light tippets, and inconspicuous indicators. Experiment with the depth at which you float your flies; these fish don’t typically have to move up and down in the water column to get their meals, so you’ll need to present the fly right in their face. Tailwater fishing can be technical, but the fish are worth the work.
Find a Tailwater Near You
Luckily, tailwaters can be found all across the United States where rivers are dammed. Odds are you’re no more than a half-day’s drive from a premier trout fishing tailwater, and there's no bad time to give it a try. Tight lines!