Fly Fishing Tailwaters in Winter: How to Catch Trout Year-Round

When the conditions seem all wrong for trout fishing, head to a tailwater. It won't let you down.

Jasper Taback

A healthy rainbow trout caught in a Colorado tailwater
A healthy rainbow trout caught in a Colorado tailwater / Photo by Jasper Taback

For many anglers, myself included, trout fishing is synonymous with small freestone streams. Dry flies, undiscerning fish, mountain air, complete solitude – sign me up. Unfortunately, these streams and their fishing conditions are at the mercy of rainfall and snowmelt. So what do you do when freestones are too cold or too warm or flows are too fast? You fish tailwaters. 

What is a Tailwater River?

A tailwater is a section of river located downstream of a dam. Because dams control the flow of water, they create consistent conditions for the trout that live below. This stability in temperature and flow provides a dependable food source year-round—meaning that tailwaters grow some big fish. 

An angler holding. a rainbow trout
The biggest trout I've caught came out of a tailwater. / Photo provided by Jasper Taback

Tailwater vs. Freestone: Key Differences Every Angler Should Know

Simply put, a freestone is a river that is not influenced by a dam. Conditions on freestone rivers are dictated by rainfall and snowmelt, making them much less predictable than tailwaters.

Heavy rainfall or high temperatures will cause flows to increase, to the point that these rivers become difficult to fish. Winter freezes can reduce flows to the point that you’ll have barely a trickle of water left to fish. 

A Rocky Mountain freestone stream.
A Rocky Mountain freestone stream. / Photo by Jasper Taback

Tailwaters & Year-round Trout Fishing Success 

Some anglers choose to fish tailwaters year-round, and there’s a real advantage: you know what you’re going to get. There’s no guessing about how fast the river will be flowing, the clarity or the temperature of the water you’ll be fishing. If you want a sure bet at finding trout, a tailwater is the place to go. 

How to Fly Fish for Trout in Tailwaters

If I’ve made tailwaters sound great thus far, let me temper your expectations – the trout that call them home are notoriously difficult to catch. Because tailwaters offer a constant food supply, these fish can afford to be picky.

Stick to small flies, light tippets, and inconspicuous indicators. Experiment with the depth at which you float your flies; these fish don’t typically have to move up and down in the water column to get their meals, so you’ll need to present the fly right in their face. Tailwater fishing can be technical, but the fish are worth the work.  

Find a Tailwater Near You

Luckily, tailwaters can be found all across the United States where rivers are dammed. Odds are you’re no more than a half-day’s drive from a premier trout fishing tailwater, and there's no bad time to give it a try. Tight lines!  

Published
Jasper Taback
JASPER TABACK

Jasper Taback began his outdoor career in the mountains of northern Colorado, where a short stint guiding anglers on trout streams evolved into a budding career writing about all things fly fishing. He has published more than forty articles in AnyCreek’s Outdoor Academy, highlighting the top fishing guides and destinations across the globe. An avid angler in the warm months, he spends his winters skiing and hunting waterfowl. Jasper is a graduate of Pomona College in Southern California.

