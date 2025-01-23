Fishing

High Country Homecoming: A Wild Fly Productions Film Premiere in Boone, NC

Join the premiere of High Country Homecoming in Boone, NC on February 1, 2025. Enjoy live music, a fly fishing film by Wild Fly Productions, and a Q&A with the cast and crew.

Ken Baldwin

Chasing the natives.
Chasing the natives. / photo by Thomas Barzilay Freund

If you happen to be in Boone, NC, on February 1 and are looking for an evening filled with live music, conversation with fellow anglers, and the showing of a fly fishing film shot locally, keep your evening free for the premiere of High Country Homecoming.

A crowd is watching the premiere of a film by wild fly.
The Denver Premiere of a Wild Fly film. / photo provided by Wild Fly

Boone, NC and Fly Fishing


High Country Homecoming brings Scottie Finanger, founder of Wild Fly Productions, back to where his fly fishing and filmmaking journey began. Boone, NC, is where Finanger discovered his passion for fly fishing while studying at Appalachian State University. Along the way, he picked up a camera to document his outdoor adventures—and Wild Fly Productions was born.

Fly anglers of Wild Fly productions canoe down a stream in Boone, NC.
Canoeing the quiet waters of Boone, NC. / photo by Thomas Barzilay Freund

Wild Fly Productions Captures the Adventures of DIY Fly Fishing Trips


Wild Fly Productions started as a YouTube fishing channel in 2013 and now boasts 178,000 subscribers. Their films feature friends embarking on DIY-style fly fishing adventures, catching plenty of fish, enjoying good food and drinks, and what ever bump in the road that comes their way becomes part of the journey. These are the kind of trips most of us day dream about, and if we are lucky, we get to create a few ourselves.

Fly anglers of Wild Fly Productions fly fishing a stream in Boone, NC
A slow drift in Boone, NC / photo by Thomas Barzilay Freund

Returning to Boone

The film follows Finanger back to Boone, where he reconnects with Max Beck, owner of Due South Outfitters and fellow Appalachian State alum. Together, they explore Boone’s creeks and streams on foot and by canoe. This isn’t a road trip film; it’s a “we’ve returned” film—a reunion to fly fish familiar waters and rekindle friendships.

Trout and brook trout from the streams in Boone, NC
Gems / photo by Thomas Barzilay Freund

The Joy of Fly Fishing


About a quarter of the way through the film, there’s a four-minute segment that feels like a fly fishing music video. Set to the song Engine Trouble by Clay Street Unit, it features footage of casting, catching, the woods, the stream, and the guys just doing what fly anglers do. It's a great song and the whole thing plays out as a reminder of the simple fun that fly fishing boils down to.

High Country Homecoming | a Fly Fishing Film Premiere

The premiere is the perfect excuse to get out of the house, enjoy some beer, listen to live music, chat with fellow fly anglers, and watch a good film. After the screening, there will be a Q&A session with the cast and crew.
Details:

A poster for the premiere for High Country Homecoming by Wild Fly Productions
photo provided by Wild Fly Productions

• Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
• Time: 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.)
• Location: The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, 559 West King StreetBoone, NC, 28607
• Tickets: Visit the event website for more information and to purchase tickets.

