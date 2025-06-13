How to Cast a Fly Rod Farther
When I started fly fishing for trout, I was told to focus on making short, accurate casts. I think it was good advice, for the most part. On many trout rivers, the ability to cast a fly 40 feet is all you’ll ever need, and many trout enthusiasts are content to leave the 100-foot casts to saltwater anglers and steelheaders.
Whether or not you’re going to ever throw a 100-foot cast isn’t important. The steps you take to get more distance on your fly cast will improve your fly casting at short range. You’ll become more efficient with your movements, and your trout fishing will benefit greatly.
Tight Loops
If you can cast your fly line in a narrow loop, it will cut through the air efficiently and give you the distance you’re looking for. Picture a straight line coming out of the tip of your fly rod, parallel to the ground. If you keep your rod tip along that line throughout your backcast and release, you’ll throw tight loops.
Good Timing
Timing is everything in fly casting. Wait for your line to unfurl completely on your backcast, and take a brief pause to let the line load. When you bring your line forward, accelerate smoothly, and stop your rod tip sharply to release all of the energy that you gathered on your backcast.
The Double Haul
The concept of a “haul” was totally foreign to me until I started saltwater fly fishing. It’s not all that common in the world of trout fishing, but it’s wildly effective for generating distance. A haul is simply pulling on your fly line with your non-casting hand – a double haul involves pulling on your fly line during the backcast and forward cast.
It will take some time to get comfortable, but the double haul will work wonders for your line speed and the amount of energy and distance you can put into your cast.
Practice
There’s no real quick solution to a fly casting distance issue – if you find that there are fish you can’t reach or you want to improve your casting, expect to put some time in.
The best casting practice can be done off the water, where you don’t have the distraction of catching fish. Find an open field, work on your technique, and let it rip.