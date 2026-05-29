How to Fly Fish for Brown Trout In the Moonlight

For most of us, fly fishing is a visual sport. We take in information with our eyes and adapt to it. For example: I just pulled my dry fly out of that trout’s mouth – maybe I should try waiting a damn minute before setting the hook next time.

Fly fishing for trout is hard enough with good visibility. For a long time, I assumed the buddies that fished at night were either looking for something stupid to do or avoiding something at home.

Both may be true, but it’s also when the biggest trout eat.

Why Big Brown Trout Feed at Night

The biggest trout in a stream are the ones that have survived the longest. Daylight hours are when fish are most vulnerable to both aerial predators and anglers – so the smart ones take cover under logs, cutbanks, or other structure and leave the bulk of their feeding for nighttime.

Where to Find Brown Trout at Night

Under the cover of darkness, large brown trout typically move into shallower water at the heads and tailouts of pools to feed.

It’s all about efficiency. Without the threat of aerial predators, they can hold in soft water alongside faster current, where baitfish and other prey are funneled toward them.

How Brown Trout Feed After Dark

Rather than burning energy chasing prey, big browns feed slowly at night. It’s not usually a time for explosive eats.

These are more deliberate takes, which means you need to move your fly slowly to match their pace.

Why Big Streamers Work for Brown Trout at Night

They’re also usually not sipping #14 mayflies. Big fish prioritize big meals, happily passing up dozens of insects for a single high-calorie meal like a baitfish, crayfish, or even a mouse.

To match the size of the prey, your fly selection will likely be closer to the size 6 to size 0 range.

Best Fly Presentation for Brown Trout at Night

If the goal is to offer a big meal at a slow pace, there’s a clear winner when it comes to presentation.

Start at the head of the pool and work downstream. A quartering cast – at a roughly 45 degree angle downstream – allows the streamer to swing naturally through the feeding lane before stalling directly below the angler.

Then take a step down and repeat.

Best Time of Year for Night Fishing for Brown Trout

As a general rule, the best time to fly fish for trout at night is when the daytime fishing is at its worst.

August is primetime – when the sun beats down and water temperatures climb into the mid 70s, big fish become increasingly likely to conserve energy during daylight hours.

They have to eat at some point, and night is often the best option.

How to Prepare for Night Fishing for Brown Trout

Moonlight hours aren’t the time for new water exploration. Fish pools that you’ve waded before, slowly and cautiously, and with a buddy when you can. Bring backup headlamp batteries.

Plan right, get your gear right, and you’ll have a good shot at the biggest brown trout a stream has to offer.