Inexpensive Holiday Gifts for Fly Fishing That Give Big Returns

Looking for the perfect fly fishing stocking stuffers? Check out these affordable and useful gifts that any angler will love.

Ken Baldwin

Hooked in the rain
Hooked in the rain / photo by Ken Baldwin

These aren't expensive gifts; they won't become high-end fly fishing heirlooms; there is not a lot of flash and bling here. But they will be gifts that are appreciated and used. These are the kinds of gifts an angler will slip in his pack and be grateful he has it when it is needed.

The "Small Gifts, Big Impact" List of Fly Fishing Stocking Stuffers

None of these gifts will go over 20 dollars. They may seem small and inconsequential, but at some point in an angler's fishing season, if not on every fishing outing, these will be put into use.

The Nail Knot Tool

The Tie-Fast nail knot tying tool.
A simple, practical tool that will earn a space in your fly fishing pack. / photo provided by Tie-Fast

It wasn't long ago that a nail-knot was a required knot to learn in fly fishing. It was the knot you used to attach your fly line to the backing and to the leader. Today's fly lines are made with a fused loop on both ends for attaching. This is a convenient advancement, but at some point, the loop on your fly line will wear down and break. The fly line itself will still be perfectly good to use, but your loop will be gone. This is why it's still important to learn how to tie a nail knot.


At some point, and probably a few times a season, this skill will be needed. When this happens, you will want a nail-knot tool. It makes the whole process so much easier, and it's a small, portable tool that you can just throw in your fly fishing pack until it is needed.

A Better Strike-Indicator

3 Air-Lock center-lock strike indicators for a fly fishing stocking stuffer.
The Air-Lock center-lock system makes using these so much easier. / photo provided by Air-Lock

A freshwater fly angler never has enough strike-indicators. Finding these in our stocking for Christmas will bring a smile to our faces. A plus is that Air-lock has made a better, angler-friendly indicator. They have made it so it's easier to put on and take off, while still floating high and easy to see.

The Monomaster - A Gift That Helps Our Environment

Monomaster fishing line disposal system for a fly fishing stocking stuffer.
The Monomaster makes it easy to pack out your monofilament line waste instead of throwing it on the ground. / photo provided by Monomaster

This gift does triple duty. It helps keep our environment clean; it protects animals from getting tangled in fishing line waste; and it makes it easy for the fly angler to store his used monofilament to carry out. It is a simple but smart design that is easy to use and convenient. This makes it so there is no excuse for throwing your fishing line on the ground, and it keeps the places we fly fish beautiful.

Nikon Lens Pen To Help You See Fish

Nikon Lens Pen to keep your sunglasses clean. These make for a great fly fishing gift.
Keep your sunglasses clean so you don't miss out on a good catch. / photo provided by Nikon

It happens more times than I wish to admit. My lenses have fogged up, or they are dirty, I'm sight fishing but having a hard time seeing, and I didn't bring a lens cleaning cloth. The Nikon Lens Pen puts that to an end. I learned the hard way to keep one of these in my fly fishing pack and use it often. So often, and because they aren't expensive, I bought an extra to have as a backup. This tool works great and is always a part of my fly fishing kit.

The Lid Rig Mag Band

A Lid Rig Mag Band secured to a truck by a magnet, and holding up two fly rods.
No worries of my rods being crushed by my truck's door. / photo provided by Lid Rig.

While this one's a little over 20 dollars, it's such a smart idea I had to include it. The Lid Rig Mag Band can be used in lots of ways. It's a magnet that you can wear on your wrist, attached to your backpack or hip-pack, threaded through a belt loop. I've used it in all of those ways. But where I think it earns its keep is when I use it to secure my fly rods while leaning against my truck as I rig up. I just slap the magnet on the side of my truck, secure my rods with the band, and I don't have to worry about them falling, or worse, getting smashed from a closing door. When I'm done, I put it on my hip-pack as an extra place to hold my flies.

Inexpensive Doesn't Mean Of No Value

These small gifts do big work. They all serve a purpose that any fly angler would appreciate. I guarantee you they will be more useful on a river than a necktie. KB

“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin's career in fishing and the outdoors started twenty-two years ago. For twenty of those years he guided anglers in remote Alaska. Along with his work as a guide, he created a TV show called Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports, worked on the nature documentary Our Planet 2, for Netflix, specialized in photographing the Alaskan brown bear, and has published his photographs and writing in several magazines. Ken Baldwin is a graduate from the University of Washington.

