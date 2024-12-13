Inexpensive Holiday Gifts for Fly Fishing That Give Big Returns
These aren't expensive gifts; they won't become high-end fly fishing heirlooms; there is not a lot of flash and bling here. But they will be gifts that are appreciated and used. These are the kinds of gifts an angler will slip in his pack and be grateful he has it when it is needed.
The "Small Gifts, Big Impact" List of Fly Fishing Stocking Stuffers
None of these gifts will go over 20 dollars. They may seem small and inconsequential, but at some point in an angler's fishing season, if not on every fishing outing, these will be put into use.
The Nail Knot Tool
It wasn't long ago that a nail-knot was a required knot to learn in fly fishing. It was the knot you used to attach your fly line to the backing and to the leader. Today's fly lines are made with a fused loop on both ends for attaching. This is a convenient advancement, but at some point, the loop on your fly line will wear down and break. The fly line itself will still be perfectly good to use, but your loop will be gone. This is why it's still important to learn how to tie a nail knot.
At some point, and probably a few times a season, this skill will be needed. When this happens, you will want a nail-knot tool. It makes the whole process so much easier, and it's a small, portable tool that you can just throw in your fly fishing pack until it is needed.
A Better Strike-Indicator
A freshwater fly angler never has enough strike-indicators. Finding these in our stocking for Christmas will bring a smile to our faces. A plus is that Air-lock has made a better, angler-friendly indicator. They have made it so it's easier to put on and take off, while still floating high and easy to see.
The Monomaster - A Gift That Helps Our Environment
This gift does triple duty. It helps keep our environment clean; it protects animals from getting tangled in fishing line waste; and it makes it easy for the fly angler to store his used monofilament to carry out. It is a simple but smart design that is easy to use and convenient. This makes it so there is no excuse for throwing your fishing line on the ground, and it keeps the places we fly fish beautiful.
Nikon Lens Pen To Help You See Fish
It happens more times than I wish to admit. My lenses have fogged up, or they are dirty, I'm sight fishing but having a hard time seeing, and I didn't bring a lens cleaning cloth. The Nikon Lens Pen puts that to an end. I learned the hard way to keep one of these in my fly fishing pack and use it often. So often, and because they aren't expensive, I bought an extra to have as a backup. This tool works great and is always a part of my fly fishing kit.
The Lid Rig Mag Band
While this one's a little over 20 dollars, it's such a smart idea I had to include it. The Lid Rig Mag Band can be used in lots of ways. It's a magnet that you can wear on your wrist, attached to your backpack or hip-pack, threaded through a belt loop. I've used it in all of those ways. But where I think it earns its keep is when I use it to secure my fly rods while leaning against my truck as I rig up. I just slap the magnet on the side of my truck, secure my rods with the band, and I don't have to worry about them falling, or worse, getting smashed from a closing door. When I'm done, I put it on my hip-pack as an extra place to hold my flies.
Inexpensive Doesn't Mean Of No Value
These small gifts do big work. They all serve a purpose that any fly angler would appreciate. I guarantee you they will be more useful on a river than a necktie. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover