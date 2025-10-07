Looking Through Water | A Fly Fishing Film That Anglers Will Appreciate
In 1992, Robert Redford’s A River Runs Through It changed the scope of fly fishing in America — becoming the first mainstream film to capture the essence of the sport with any real authenticity.
Since then, there hasn’t been another movie quite like it. Until now.
Fly Fishing & Storytelling
Without a doubt, Brad Pitt casting a fly rod on the Gallatin River was a draw for many viewers — but what really made A River so successful was the emotional weight of the Maclean family relationships. Looking Through Water wades into similar themes, using fly fishing as a backdrop for reflections on love, loss, and difficult family dynamics.
A Story Set on the Flats of Belize
Adapted from Bob Rich’s excellent novel, the film is a look back at a pivotal time in the life of its protagonist, William McKay — when a fly fishing tournament in Belize offers the chance for him to reconnect with his estranged father over several days searching the flats for permit, bonefish, and tarpon.
As the two make up for lost time, the film stays grounded in an authentic portrayals of flats fishing — which is easier said than done.
Creating Authentic Fly Fishing Scenes
For the movie to work, the fly fishing scenes had to feel real. The actors needed to to reel in the right direction, cast with decent form, and fight an imaginary 100 pound tarpon like it was really on the other end of the line. That’s asking a lot of someone without a fly fishing background.
Bob Rich, a passionate saltwater angler himself, enlisted the help of his longtime friend and legendary flats guide Captain Paul Dixon to work with the actors to make the scenes believable, and they pulled it off.
Capturing The Rhythm of Flats Fishing
Beyond looking like fly anglers, the characters in the tournament had to sound like them too. It’s a delicate balance— writing dialogue that a general audience can follow, while keeping it authentic enough to satisfy anglers who know exactly how real flats skiff conversations go.
Striking the Right Balance
Above all else, that’s what Looking Through Water gets right. It’s a genuine fly fishing film that still connects with a wider audience. The story isn’t bogged down with the minutiae of fly fishing, but the sport isn’t simplified or watered down either.
Fly angler or not, It’s a movie worth seeing.