National Women’s Fly Fishing Day and the River Spey
Lady Caroline's Legacy
The River Spey, famous worldwide as one of the “Big Four” Salmon rivers in Scotland, is most well known as the birthplace of the Spey cast. While this iconic two-handed cast is an important part of fly fishing’s history, this river – particularly the stretch owned by the Gordon-Lennox family – plays a different role in the history of women’s fly fishing thanks to Lady Caroline Gordon-Lennox.
Back in the 1800s, when women were restricted to women’s roles, Lady Caroline and her sister Lady Florence defied conventional roles becoming astute anglers in their own right. It is said that Lady Caroline could feed the entire castle with just her offerings of salmon on any given day. The first modern day spey fly pattern, The Lady Caroline, which is still in use to this day, was tied in honor of Lady Caroline by one of her favorite ghillies. However, it’s a different act than the above that truly makes Lady Caroline a capstone in our fly fishing history. In a time when women were not commonly fishing and you had to own the river in order to be able to fish, Lady Caroline would host ladies only fishing days, making her the first to host all women’s trips – complete with shoreside lunches!
The History of Gordon Castle
Gordon Castle, where Lady Caroline and her family lived, is located in Fochabers, Scotland. The castle, which was first established in 1479, has been beautifully restored and includes a gorgeous walled garden which is said to be one of the largest and oldest kitchen gardens in the UK. The castle today is owned by Angus and Zara Gordon-Lennox, who are the most gracious hosts. Angus's family legacy is on display front and center in the original portraits that adorn the castle walls and Zara is the primary caretaker of the stunning walled garden. Both are avid anglers, as well.
The Legacy Continues
During my visit, I had the opportunity to meet and fish alongside Angus’s daughter, Emily, who is a direct descendant of Lady Caroline and has followed in her fishy footsteps. Emily is an accomplished angler who has been fishing the River Spey since she was a very young child. To watch Emily fish is to watch the quiet determination and thoughtful technique that can only be passed down through generations of skilled anglers. Being able to share the river with Emily, along with other incredible women in the outdoor space was like bridging history with modern-day moments.
Speyside Chat
One of the highlights of the trip was a Speyside chat on the banks of the river. This discussion, caught on video, touched on the history of our sport, what it’s like to be a woman in fly fishing today, and what has been accomplished since the days of Lady Caroline. Emily’s personal retelling of her family’s legacy spoke volumes to what her ancestors did for the sport and highlighted the changes that have paved the way for women today.
Honoring Tradition While Embracing the Evolution
As we celebrate National Women’s Fly Fishing day, it’s a chance to recognize that we have come a long way since the days of Lady Caroline. But the riverside chat reminded me that women’s fly fishing still continues to navigate difficult waters. There are so many wonderful women today who continue to make waves and further our sport; women like April Vokey of Anchored Outdoors, Heather Hodson of United Women on the Fly. Today’s women who are fighting the good fight are a testament to the resilience and skill laid down since the beginning. Their contributions, like those of Lady Caroline, and the contributions of those who are yet to come, will continue to shape our sport and leave a legacy that we may never know in our lifetime.
Let’s honor all the women who continue to pave the path forward by picking up a fly rod and continuing the tradition.