Escape Spring Fever with Simms' Stunning Fly Fishing Film-"Destination: Abaco"

Chasing bonefish in Abaco is more than just fishing—it’s a way of life. Watch Simms’ "Destination: Abaco" and be inspired by the culture, the thrill, and the beauty of fly fishing the Bahamas.

What fly fishing dreams are made of. / photo by Rex Messing/Simms

It's that time of year when I keep looking at the calendar and checking future weather reports. When is this weather going to break? Is it spring yet? How much longer until Ice Out? Spring can't get here soon enough, but until then, I'm deep into a rabbit hole of fly fishing videos and films on YouTube. It helps scratch the itch.

Searching for bones on Abaco Island / photo by Rex Messing/Simms

A Fly Fishing Film Worth Watching

The most recent video that got me all fired up for the long rod is Destination: Abaco, a short film by Simms. If you have ever fished for bonefish, you will want to watch this short. If you've never fished for bonefish, you’ll want to watch this short, and book yourself a trip to the Bahamas—more specifically, Abaco. It is a surprisingly easy trip, just a hop from Miami, and it offers some of the finest saltwater flats fishing on the planet.

Some of the most beautiful environments you will ever step foot in. / photo by Rex Messing/Simms

The Beauty of an Unspoiled Destination

In Destination: Abaco, Simms explores why this special island in the northern Bahamas holds such a magnetic pull for those who pursue the ghosts of the flats. The beautiful footage and still photos paint a picture of a fly fishing destination that hasn't been spoiled by man. There are thousands of square miles of fishable flats and productive bonefish habitat that I wonder if some of it has maybe never been fished before?

Productive water all to yourself. / photo by Rex Messing/Simms

A Fly Fishing Culture That Runs Deep

In the film, Simms goes deeper into the bonefishing culture than just the catching. The pursuit is what initially brings most anglers to the islands, and the catch will always be a thrill, but you soon learn that chasing bonefish on a fly runs much deeper in Abaco. It is a culture, a way of life, a history, and a glue that holds the Abaco community together.

Your fly reel better have a quality drag if you are going to hook into a bonefish of this size. / photo by Rex Messing/Simms

Give a Man a Fish and You Feed Him for a Day. Teach Him How To Fish and You Feed Him for His Life

Generations of Bahamian families depend on the bonefish to make a living. What was once their table fare is now a much bigger force that sustains families, supports the community, and ensures the protection of the environment—keeping the fishery healthy and the way of life thriving for generations to come.

Simple accommodations with all you need for a comfortable stay. / photo by Rex Messing/Simms

A Fun Film With a Message

In just 11 minutes, Destination: Abaco captures the culture and the positive environmental impact of fly fishing for bonefish, while giving you enough "eye candy" to keep it entertaining and inspiring. It's like the teacher in high school who kept you entertained while the message sunk in.

The Ghost of the Flats. / photo by Rex Messing/Simms

Go Have the Experience

Take a short break, put the film on the biggest screen you can, and enjoy 11 minutes of Abaco bone-fishing bliss. You seriously might want to give some thought to planning a quick trip to the Bahamas. Spring is still a few months away. KB

          "The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

