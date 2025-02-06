Escape Spring Fever with Simms' Stunning Fly Fishing Film-"Destination: Abaco"
It's that time of year when I keep looking at the calendar and checking future weather reports. When is this weather going to break? Is it spring yet? How much longer until Ice Out? Spring can't get here soon enough, but until then, I'm deep into a rabbit hole of fly fishing videos and films on YouTube. It helps scratch the itch.
A Fly Fishing Film Worth Watching
The most recent video that got me all fired up for the long rod is Destination: Abaco, a short film by Simms. If you have ever fished for bonefish, you will want to watch this short. If you've never fished for bonefish, you’ll want to watch this short, and book yourself a trip to the Bahamas—more specifically, Abaco. It is a surprisingly easy trip, just a hop from Miami, and it offers some of the finest saltwater flats fishing on the planet.
The Beauty of an Unspoiled Destination
In Destination: Abaco, Simms explores why this special island in the northern Bahamas holds such a magnetic pull for those who pursue the ghosts of the flats. The beautiful footage and still photos paint a picture of a fly fishing destination that hasn't been spoiled by man. There are thousands of square miles of fishable flats and productive bonefish habitat that I wonder if some of it has maybe never been fished before?
A Fly Fishing Culture That Runs Deep
In the film, Simms goes deeper into the bonefishing culture than just the catching. The pursuit is what initially brings most anglers to the islands, and the catch will always be a thrill, but you soon learn that chasing bonefish on a fly runs much deeper in Abaco. It is a culture, a way of life, a history, and a glue that holds the Abaco community together.
Give a Man a Fish and You Feed Him for a Day. Teach Him How To Fish and You Feed Him for His Life
Generations of Bahamian families depend on the bonefish to make a living. What was once their table fare is now a much bigger force that sustains families, supports the community, and ensures the protection of the environment—keeping the fishery healthy and the way of life thriving for generations to come.
A Fun Film With a Message
In just 11 minutes, Destination: Abaco captures the culture and the positive environmental impact of fly fishing for bonefish, while giving you enough "eye candy" to keep it entertaining and inspiring. It's like the teacher in high school who kept you entertained while the message sunk in.
Go Have the Experience
Take a short break, put the film on the biggest screen you can, and enjoy 11 minutes of Abaco bone-fishing bliss. You seriously might want to give some thought to planning a quick trip to the Bahamas. Spring is still a few months away. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover