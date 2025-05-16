Simms Improves the Wading and Travel Experience With Tough Flyweight Packable Waders
I've been waiting a long time for this: wader pants that convert to bibs or vice versa. When I worked full-time as a guide, I preferred wearing waders that only went up to my waist. I found them more comfortable, not as heavy, and easier to move in. Plus, when it comes to a bathroom break, I don't have to remove all my upper layers to get the job done. The only time wading pants became an issue was when I had to wade deeper than my waist, which didn't happen very often, but it did happen.
Simms fixes this with the adjustable Flyweight Packable Waders. In addition, traveling and backpacking with traditional waders was never easy. Most airlines limit suitcases to fifty pounds, so finding room for thick, heavy waders was a pain. Similarly, having to stuff them in a backpack when doing long-distance hikes to a river, not ideal.
The Simms Flyweight Packable Waders
These are exactly what I've been hoping the fly fishing industry would produce. Lightweight, strong, packable wading pants/bibs. Next on my wish list is for someone in the fly fishing industry to make Crocs with wading boot soles. KB
Below, you can read the whole press release from Simms on their new Men's Flyweight Packable Waders.
Simms Launches Lightest, Most Packable Wader Ever
Bozeman, MT – May 16, 2025 — Simms Fishing Products, the leader in wader design and innovation, proudly announces the release of the all-new Flyweight Packable Wader — the lightest, most packable wader Simms has ever built. Developed over nearly a decade of design, prototyping, and on-the-water testing, this breakthrough product delivers on a singular vision: to create a technical wader that disappears in your pack but shows up when it matters most.
At just 2.45 lbs. (in standard size Medium), the Flyweight Packable Wader is engineered for mobility and minimalism without sacrificing the performance and durability anglers have come to expect from Simms. Originally created for backcountry anglers willing to hike further, travel lighter, and chase fish to the edge of the map, the wader’s versatility quickly expanded its reach. What began as a niche solution for remote pursuits has evolved into a go-anywhere, do-anything wader that thrives across seasons, fisheries, and travel scenarios.
The wader’s upper is constructed from a 2.5-layer waterproof/breathable Toray fabric, selected specifically to keep weight low and packability high. The lower, built from the same proven 4-layer Toray Quadralam featured in Simms’ Freestone collection, delivers toughness and protection in high-contact zones without adding unnecessary bulk. Simms’ patented front and back leg seams provide superior mobility and anatomical fit, allowing anglers to navigate rugged terrain and cover more ground in total comfort.
But the true innovation lives in the details. A fully adjustable suspender system allows for an easy waist-high conversion, making it simple to vent heat on long hikes or adapt to shifting conditions. A concealed cinch cord in the upper hem delivers a customizable fit, while a zippered chest pocket not only keeps essentials secure, but also functions as the integrated stuff-sack that allows the entire wader to pack into itself. The result is a technical, full-featured wader that fits easily into a daypack, drift boat compartment, or the bottom of your favorite carry-on.
While the Flyweight Packable Wader was designed with high-mileage missions in mind, its true value lies in its adaptability. From shoulder season days when it’s too cold to wet wade and too warm for a heavier setup, to overseas travel with limited packing space — this wader is built to keep up the pace.
The Flyweight Packable Wader is available now at simmsfishing.com and via Simms vast retail network.
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover