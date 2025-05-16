Fishing

Simms Improves the Wading and Travel Experience With Tough Flyweight Packable Waders

Finally, a lightweight wader that is strong enough to take the abuse I dish out, packable and light for easy travel, and convertible from pants to bibs.

Ken Baldwin

Adjustable waders that can be converted from pants to a bib.
Adjustable waders that can be converted from pants to a bib. / Photo provided by Simms

I've been waiting a long time for this: wader pants that convert to bibs or vice versa. When I worked full-time as a guide, I preferred wearing waders that only went up to my waist. I found them more comfortable, not as heavy, and easier to move in. Plus, when it comes to a bathroom break, I don't have to remove all my upper layers to get the job done. The only time wading pants became an issue was when I had to wade deeper than my waist, which didn't happen very often, but it did happen.

Simms fixes this with the adjustable Flyweight Packable Waders. In addition, traveling and backpacking with traditional waders was never easy. Most airlines limit suitcases to fifty pounds, so finding room for thick, heavy waders was a pain. Similarly, having to stuff them in a backpack when doing long-distance hikes to a river, not ideal.

A fly angler fishing a river as he's wading the shallows in the Simms Flyweight Waders.
The Simms Flyweight Packable Waders can be worn as pants or in a bib mode. / photo provided by Simms

The Simms Flyweight Packable Waders

These are exactly what I've been hoping the fly fishing industry would produce. Lightweight, strong, packable wading pants/bibs. Next on my wish list is for someone in the fly fishing industry to make Crocs with wading boot soles. KB

Below, you can read the whole press release from Simms on their new Men's Flyweight Packable Waders.

Simms Launches Lightest, Most Packable Wader Ever

Bozeman, MT – May 16, 2025 — Simms Fishing Products, the leader in wader design and innovation, proudly announces the release of the all-new Flyweight Packable Wader — the lightest, most packable wader Simms has ever built. Developed over nearly a decade of design, prototyping, and on-the-water testing, this breakthrough product delivers on a singular vision: to create a technical wader that disappears in your pack but shows up when it matters most.

The Simms Flyweight Packable Wader is wrapped up in a pouch for easy travel.
The Simms Flyweight Packable Wader wrapped up in its own pocket to make a travel size pouch. / photo provided by Simms

At just 2.45 lbs. (in standard size Medium), the Flyweight Packable Wader is engineered for mobility and minimalism without sacrificing the performance and durability anglers have come to expect from Simms. Originally created for backcountry anglers willing to hike further, travel lighter, and chase fish to the edge of the map, the wader’s versatility quickly expanded its reach. What began as a niche solution for remote pursuits has evolved into a go-anywhere, do-anything wader that thrives across seasons, fisheries, and travel scenarios.

The wader’s upper is constructed from a 2.5-layer waterproof/breathable Toray fabric, selected specifically to keep weight low and packability high. The lower, built from the same proven 4-layer Toray Quadralam featured in Simms’ Freestone collection, delivers toughness and protection in high-contact zones without adding unnecessary bulk. Simms’ patented front and back leg seams provide superior mobility and anatomical fit, allowing anglers to navigate rugged terrain and cover more ground in total comfort.

An angler is climbing down a steep mountainside to get to the river.
The Simms Flyweight waders in "pant" mode are extra lightweight yet strong. Makes movement and getting to far-off locations easier. / photo provided by Simms

But the true innovation lives in the details. A fully adjustable suspender system allows for an easy waist-high conversion, making it simple to vent heat on long hikes or adapt to shifting conditions. A concealed cinch cord in the upper hem delivers a customizable fit, while a zippered chest pocket not only keeps essentials secure, but also functions as the integrated stuff-sack that allows the entire wader to pack into itself. The result is a technical, full-featured wader that fits easily into a daypack, drift boat compartment, or the bottom of your favorite carry-on.

While the Flyweight Packable Wader was designed with high-mileage missions in mind, its true value lies in its adaptability. From shoulder season days when it’s too cold to wet wade and too warm for a heavier setup, to overseas travel with limited packing space — this wader is built to keep up the pace.

The Flyweight Packable Wader is available now at simmsfishing.com and via Simms vast retail network.

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

