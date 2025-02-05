The 5 Best Fly Fishing Books Every Angler Should Read
Icy roads, a sprained ankle, familial obligations – these are just a few of the many inconveniences that may prevent an angler from getting out to fish. Unfortunately, these things happen. The next time you find yourself in such a predicament, I’d encourage you to pick up a book about fly fishing. These five books are as close as you’ll get to being on the water while sitting in a chair.
Trout Bum by John Gierach: A Trout Fishing Classic
Trout Bum established John Gierach as the face of a generation of fly anglers that aspired to a life of targeting wild trout, using bamboo rods in small mountain streams. Over the years, "trout bum" became a term of endearment for those that make the brave choice to pursue fly fishing at the expense of money, relationships, and just about everything else. Gierach’s inaugural work is a collection of essays that unassumingly drives at the heart of why people fish – if you’re searching for inspiration to blow off work and head for the mountains, look no further.
The Longest Silence by Thomas McGuane: A Lifetime of Fly Fishing
Thomas McGuane is a man of many talents – he’s a three-time Montana cutting horse champion, a member of the Fly Fishing Hall of Fame, and a damn good writer. He’s written about his rodeo days, motorcycle journeys, hunting expeditions, and more – but his work on fly fishing is unparalleled. The Longest Silence is a collection of 33 essays that cover an impressive breadth of fly fishing experience – from Montana trout and Pacific salmon fishing to Key West bonefish, tarpon and permit. This book offers a taste of all things fly fishing, accompanied by McGuane’s trademark sense of humor.
A River Never Sleeps by Roderick Haig-Brown: Year-Round Fishing
Each year, when winter is at its darkest and coldest, I find that it's time to revisit A River Never Sleeps. Month by month, Haig-Brown traces a year of fly fishing across the globe – from January steelhead fishing to sea-run cutthroats in May. This book is an excellent reminder that, even during the gloomiest times of year, there is fly fishing to be done.
The River Why by David James Duncan: Fly Fishing Fiction
The only work of fiction on this list, The River Why tells the story of a young man searching for purpose and fulfillment through fly fishing. Between vivid accounts of Oregon trout and steelhead fishing, Duncan explores the places that love, friendship, and personal discovery may sneak into the lives of even the most fly fishing obsessed.
Body of Water by Chris Dombrowski: A Saltwater Journey
Chris Dombrowski belongs to a younger generation of fly fishing authors, but his writing stacks up against the best of the big-name authors on this list. Body of Water describes an unplanned trip to the Bahamas where Dombrowski met a bonefish guide that had a profound effect on his life. Many of the fly fishing classics are concerned with freshwater fishing – this book, destined to be a classic in its own right, shines a light on the oft-ignored world of saltwater fly fishing.
Honorable mention: Testament of a Fisherman by Robert Traver
Testament of a Fisherman misses out on this list because it’s an essay, not a book. That said, it accomplishes more in less than 200 words than many books accomplish in 200 pages. It’s a common experience among anglers to fumble for words when asked why we like to fish – next time someone asks you this question, kindly point them to Traver's essay.