The Evening Hatch - America's Top Fishing Spots, Inshore Shark Fishing, And Rock Bass Tips
In this edition of The Evening Hatch:
- The best fishing spot in each U.S. state. - The 50 Best Fishing Spots in America
- In case you missed Shark Week last month. - Inshore Shark Fishing: Jaws in the Shallows
- Maybe you've only ever caught them by accident, but don't underestimate rock bass. - Rock Bass: A Light Tackle Blast
The 50 Best Fishing Spots in America
by Mark Modoski - Field & Stream
"Everything in fishing changes. On the minutest level, that change can be as simple as fish suddenly turning off of green-pumpkin worms after they’d been hammering them for hours, or a slow bite suddenly going bonkers before a storm. In the grander scheme, what can also change is the overall quality of an entire fishery. Sometimes lakes or rivers that were hot for decades suddenly go cold. It can happen for any number of reasons. On the contrary, removal of dams, a revival of water quality, or a regulation change can revive a struggling fishery or turn what was a little-known body of water into a big-time destination. To get the most up-to-date skinny on which bodies of water are trending now, we reached out to biologists, conservation officers, guides, pros, and local sharpies in every state. Here are their picks..." Continue to the article
Inshore Shark Fishing: Jaws in the Shallows
by David A. Brown - Game & Fish Magazine
"We were in less than 3 feet of water as a buddy prepared to release a redfish on a calm Florida Gulf Coast flat while I stood overhead to photograph the parting moment. Suddenly, a surge of water slapped the boat. My friend’s quick reaction saved both the redfish and his fingers, as he recoiled no more than a second before a 6-foot bull shark bounced off the transom. “Where did he come from?” my shocked and wide-eyed friend asked. There had been no sign of the shark prior to the instant when it made its move to claim the red. We never detected the faintest of hints that such a predator was anywhere close. Until it was..." Continue to the article
Rock Bass: A Light Tackle Blast
by David A. Brown - Wired2Fish
"Plans are good. Those targets and expectations — solid elements of a well-conceived strategy. But sometimes, the unexpected can compliment the intended. You try a new restaurant and discover a culinary gem you’ve never tried. You visit your vacation destination and discover the most charming little old world craft shop that wasn’t in the brochure. Other times, you fire off a cast meant for smallmouth bass, yellow perch, or crappie, only to come tight on a fish that hits like a hammer and pulls like a subway purse snatcher..." Continue to the article
Thanks for ending your day here. Tight lines. JT