The Evening Hatch - EPA Rollback, RMNP Greenback Cutthroats, And Bonefish From a Kayak
In this edition of The Evening Hatch:
- The EPA is rolling back greenhouse gas emission regulations. Here's what you can do. - Get up, stand up
- Reintroducing Colorado's state fish in Rocky Mountain National Park. - Non-Native Fish to be Removed from Parts of Rocky Mountain National Park
- Been looking for a new way to catch bonefish? - Kayaks for Bonefishing
Get up, stand up
by Todd Tanner - Hatch Magazine
"Let’s keep this as simple as possible. There are millions of fly fishers here in the United States. Many of us are passionate anglers who care deeply about our sport. If we want productive fisheries in the future, then we need clean water and robust landscapes. Healthy ecosystems are an absolute prerequisite for healthy fisheries. Unfortunately, America’s waters are currently faced with any number of serious threats, including habitat destruction, invasive species and pollution..." Cont.
Non-Native Fish to be Removed from Parts of Rocky Mountain National Park
by Phil Monahan - Midcurrent
"A section of the western side of Rocky Mountain National Park will close for the final week of August, as state biologists work to remove all non-native fish from the Grand Ditch and its tributaries within the park. This will allow for the reintroduction of greenback cutthroat trout—Colorado’s state fish—to their native range in the headwaters of the Cache la Poudre River, the National Park Service (NPS) said. Non-native trout, including brook trout, are currently in those waters. The effort is part of the Poudre Headwaters Project, a keystone undertaking for theRocky Mountain Flycasters Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and will be led by biologists with the U.S. Forest Service..." Cont.
Kayaks for Bonefishing
by Damon Bungard - Fly Fisherman Magazine
"Bonefish demand stealth, precision, and a watercraft that can slip silently across the flats without spooking your quarry. Enter the kayak—a nimble, low-profile vessel that’s become a favorite among saltwater anglers chasing silver ghosts in skinny water. Today’s fishing kayaks offer more than just paddle power; they’re customizable platforms built for sight-fishing, poling, and even motorized cruising. Whether you're a minimalist angler looking for a lightweight paddle rig or a gear-heavy explorer seeking electric propulsion and standing stability, this roundup profiles five standout kayaks designed to elevate your bonefishing game. From budget-friendly options to high-tech hybrids, each one brings something unique to the flats..." Cont.
Thanks for ending your day here. Tight lines. JT