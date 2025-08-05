The Evening Hatch - Fishing After Dark, All About Float Tubes, And Casting in Tight Spaces
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
• Night fishing opens up a whole new world on the water. -How to Catch Bass, Trout, and Panfish After Dark
• Lakes and ponds are too often neglected in the fly fishing community. They can produce seriously big fish, and the best way to catch them is from a float tube. - Float Tube Fishing
• Getting your feet wet in small stream fishing can be extraordinarily frustrating. Small spaces make for tough casting, and the learning curve is steep. This video is a great place to get started. - Video: How to Cast in Tight Spaces
How to Catch Bass, Trout, and Panfish After Dark
by Joe Cermele - Field & Stream
"Just because the sun goes down doesn’t mean the species you love to catch go to bed. In fact, sometimes the biggest fish in the pond, lake, or river don’t eat at all until nightfall. Catching them past sunset requires some minor tweaks to your daytime tactics. These three will get you started night stalking..." Cont.
Float Tube Fishing
by Joe Albanese - Wired2Fish
"There’s few things I enjoy more than float tube fishing. I got my first when I was about 12 years old, after saving all my snow shoveling money to buy one. Since then, I’ve looked for any excuse to use it. This unique method delivers a quiet, up-close fishing experience that’s hard to replicate from shore or even a boat. It’s hard to beat the tranquility afforded by a float tube, bobbing along quietly and sneaking up on fish, while drinking up the beauty of whatever body of water you’re floating in. From remote alpine lakes to overgrown backwater sloughs, float tubes offer a lightweight, low-cost way to reach fish others can’t. If you’re looking for a new way to target pressured bass or cruise silently into a cove brimming with trout, read on — float tube fishing might just change the way you look at small water..." Cont.
Video: How to Cast in Tight Spaces
by Phil Monahan - Midcurrent
"When you’re fishing small streams with a lot of overhead tree branches and streamside vegetation, casting can be a problem. In this video, Charity Rutter of R and R Fly Fishing n East Tennessee shows Brian Flechsig how she manages her rod tip and line to ensure that the fly gets to the fish. They keys are to employ a roll cast as much as possible and to keep your tip from directing your line in dangerous directions..." Cont.
