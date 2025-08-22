The Evening Hatch - Michigan Brook Trout, Summer Terrestrials, And an Epic Montana Fly Fishing Trip
- Brook trout fishing can be dangerous. - Wild Courses: Flyfishing for Wild Michigan Brook Trout
- Every Orvis podcast is worth listening to, but terrestrial fishing is particularly exciting. - Podcast: Late Summer Terrestrials, with Jenny Mayrell-Woodruff
- If you're going to film a trout fishing video, it's not a bad idea to do it in Montana. - Loop Presents: Wild fish. Wild Places.
Wild Courses: Flyfishing for Wild Michigan Brook Trout
by Joe Cermele - Field & Stream
"Looking at the stretch of Michigan’s Jordan River I was wading, it was tough to believe it was teeming with wild brook trout. The shallow, ultraclear flow wasn’t very wide. It was fully lit by the August sun, and there wasn’t a dark hidey-hole in sight. Here and there, a few branches lay clumped together on the sandy bottom, creating meager eddies and slight depressions. I could see every leaf on the riverbed, but I hadn’t seen—or spooked—a single trout. So when my first cast of a beetle behind a midriver stick was met with the sip of a brookie that seemed to materialize out of the ether, I was shocked. Holding the tiny fish in my hand, marveling at its ruby spots and amber fins, I realized that a wild brookie’s ability to camouflage itself is uncanny, and that I don’t chase them nearly enough..." Cont.
Podcast: Late Summer Terrestrials, with Jenny Mayrell-Woodruff
by Phil Monahan - Midcurrent
"This week, Tom Rosenbauer posted a classic podcast from 2018, in which he talks to Jenny Mayrell-Woodruff— the Orvis-endorsed Freshwater Guide of the Year for that year. Jenny now lives in Norfork, Arkansas, and she took time out of her very busy schedule to share her knowledge of late-summer terrestrial fishing. It’s an educational podcast and a timely one." Cont.
Loop Presents: Wild fish. Wild Places.
- Loop
"Loop Presents: Wild fish. Wild Places. - a new six-part fly fishing series hosted by Brand Ambassador Emilie Björkman. In Episode 1 - Fly fishing in Montana - Emilie explores some of America’s most iconic trout rivers. From the Blackfoot near Missoula to a spring creek outside Bozeman, the Madison at Three Dollar Bridge, and a drift down the Missouri River by Craig, she chases the legendary early-season Salmon Fly and Pale Morning Duns (PMDs) hatches. Along the way, she discovers Montana’s vibrant fly fishing culture - visiting fly shops, meeting passionate anglers, and immersing herself in a community where wild rivers and trout are part of everyday life..."
