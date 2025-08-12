The Evening Hatch - Simms x Grateful Dead, Artificial Clouds, And August Bass Tips
In this edition of The Evening Hatch:
- Grateful Dead fans, check this out. - Lifestyle and function meet as Simms launches Grateful Dead collaboration
- How "cloud seeding" might keep trout streams cooler. Could Artificial Clouds Help Western Trout Streams?
- Hot weather makes for tough bass fishing. These lure suggestions and tips will help. What Lures We’re Throwing in August
Lifestyle and function meet as Simms launches Grateful Dead collaboration
by Hatch Magazine
"Even the most casual Deadhead angler can manufacture an emotional connection between America’s most influential counter-culture musical movement and the fluid and often-improvisational nature of fly fishing. Now, one longtime industry stalwart is just saying the quiet part out loud. Deadhead fly fishers rejoice. Your next pair Simms G3 guide waders will feature the familiar Dead lightning bolt and the band’s iconic dancing bear (fashioned into a fly-drying patch no less). No, Simms’ new collaboration with the band that was hip before hippies, isn’t going full-on tie-die with its new Dead on the Water line..." Cont.
Could Artificial Clouds Help Western Trout Streams?
by Eli Fournier - MeatEater
"Every summer, trout streams in the West face hot, low water conditions, making for tough fishing—and sometimes lethal conditions for trout. In Montana, famed trout streams like the Big Hole and Beaverhead are plagued with fishing restrictions and sometimes full-on closures in July and August. But what if there was a way to nip the problem in the bud and increase the overall water supply to begin with? Researchers are exploring exactly that with a method called “cloud seeding.” The practice involves injecting a chemical compound, silver iodide, into the atmosphere during winter months, where it encourages the formation of ice crystals in clouds and subsequently increases snowfall. A deeper snowpack can then extend runoff later into the summer, keeping trout streams cooler and more productive..." Cont.
What Lures We’re Throwing in August
by Shaye Baker - Wired2Fish
"It’s that time again, time to talk about what we’re throwing in the month of August. August can be a really tough time of year to fish, depending on what part of the country you’re in. I’ll be talking about some of the things to focus on down South, and then we reached out to a couple pros and guides from the Ozarks and New York to pull in some knowledge from other parts of the country as well..." Cont.
Thanks for ending your day here. Tight lines. JT