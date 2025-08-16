The Evening Hatch - Ultimate Fly Fishing Gift Guide, New Orvis Podcast, And Freshwater Fish Conservation
In this edition of The Evening Hatch:
- It's never a bad time to get a gift for the fly angler in your life. - From Stream to Stocking: The Ultimate Fly Fishing Gift Guide
- If you're new to fly fishing, this is a can't-miss podcast. - Podcast: 10 Mistakes to Avoid When Learning to Fly Fish, with Phil Monahan and Tom Rosenbauer
- A great short piece on protecting our freshwater fisheries. - Freshwater Fishing at a Crossroads: Balancing Access and Conservation
From Stream to Stocking: The Ultimate Fly Fishing Gift Guide
By Ryan Chelius - Field & Stream
Fly fishing is a gear-intensive sport. Rods, reels, waders, packs, flies, and hundreds of other little gadgets help anglers find fish, cast to fish, and catch fish. But this long list of equipment can make shopping for fly fishers difficult, especially if you don't fish yourself. So, we rounded up the best gift ideas for every type of fly angler to help you out. Below, you'll find many fly fishing essentials, but we also included some off-the-water ideas like books, fish camp apparel, and even bracelets. So whether the angler you're shopping for is a trout bum or saltwater fanatic, there's something on this list that will improve their days on and off the water..." Cont.
Podcast: 10 Mistakes to Avoid When Learning to Fly Fish, with Phil Monahan and Tom Rosenbauer
by Phil Monahan - MidCurrent
"Tom Rosenbauer knows that a lot of his listeners are relatively new to the fly-fishing game, and so he asked MidCurrent Editor-in-Chief Phil Monahan—who also helps people through this sometimes-steep learning curve—to share ten pitfalls you may want to avoid when learning the game. (Phil also has a book for brand-new fly fishers coming out in November.) Tom says that he’s willing to bet that even the experts out there make some of these mistakes every time you go out. He readily admits that many of these errors creep into his fishing, as well..." Cont.
Freshwater Fishing at a Crossroads: Balancing Access and Conservation
by Joe Albanese - Wired2Fish
"From the tranquil lakes of the Northwoods to the winding rivers of the South, freshwater fishing remains a defining part of the American outdoors. It’s more than a sport — it’s a tradition, a family ritual, and, for many, a vital part of rural economies. But today, freshwater fishing stands at a critical crossroads.Across the country, state fish and wildlife agencies are reevaluating management strategies in response to environmental change, habitat degradation, and increasing pressure on popular game species like largemouth bass, trout, and crappie. Warmer winters and unpredictable rainfall are altering fish behavior and spawning patterns, while invasive species — like zebra mussels and Asian carp — are reshaping ecosystems at alarming rates..." Cont.
Thanks for ending your day here. Tight lines. JT