The Evening Hatch - Understanding Fly Rod Warranties, Tying Streamers, A Film on Chasing Roosterfish in Costa Rica
In this edition of The Evening Hatch:
• This is an interesting read on fly rod warranties. It doesn't give you any concrete answers, but it does give you insight and some food for thought when purchasing a fly rod. - Update on Fly Rod Warranties
• I'm a big fan of swinging and stripping streamers to catch fish. I love the topwater bite with a mouse or a popper, but streamer fishing is a close second in exciting ways to catch fish. I'm also a big fan of tying streamers. There are almost no rules, and with the synthetic materials that are now available, the creativity you bring to it is wide open. - Tying Flies with Natural Shade Tapered Brushes
• Roosterfish and billfish on a fly rod? Come on now! Flylords captures the experience on film in Costa Rica, and it's worth a watch. - Exploring one of the WILDEST Fisheries in the World: 'COAST 2 COAST' - Chaos in Costa Rica.
Update on Fly Rod Warranties
"Letting nature take its course instead, over a few years I managed to break a handful of rods the old-fashioned way (by being an idiot). So, I sent them off and what I learned was that one cannot fairly compare rod companies on warranty service, because they’re all different. It’s an apple-oranges deal. Some have made their manufacturing processes so uniform that they can replace one broken tip section with another off the shelf (Orvis,Epic Fly Rods). Others (Sage) will rebuild the broken part specifically to match your rod" - Continue to the article
Tying Flies with Natural Shade Tapered Brushes
By Matt Redmond- FLY FISHERMAN
"Midway through this epic session, while stripping my fly through the current seam of a particularly juicy run, I spotted a flash of silver and felt lightning strike my 8-weight, almost ripping it from my hands. A fresh steelhead of about 28 inches had launched from the gloom and annihilated the fly right at the rod tip in one of those moments that make time stop and the heart skip a beat. The fish proceeded to make a long and acrobatic run before we horsed it back in, and I thought to myself, “This is what it's all about.” For my money, the sheer thrill of watching your fly get deleted right before your eyes and feeling it tear away from you is unparalleled." - Continue to the article
Exploring one of the WILDEST Fisheries in the World: 'COAST 2 COAST' - Chaos in Costa Rica.
-Flylords
"Join along in this epic adventure as two anglers, Curtis and Heather, travel across Costa Rica in pursuit of some of the most sought-after fly fishing on the planet. Fueled by blood, sweat, and tears (as well as plenty of vomit), these anglers will have 5 days to make it from the Pacific coast, through the jungle, and back to the Atlantic, all while trying to catch as many iconic Costa Rican species as they can on a fly rod."
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover