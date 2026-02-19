The Fish That Becomes an Obsession for Fly Anglers

I have this dog. She’s obsessed with the squirrels in our backyard. She’ll sit at the back door staring out the window for hours, waiting for one to show up. When it does, she barks and cries until I let her out. She never catches them. And she never stops trying.

Non-Catching, squirrel chasing, extraordinaire. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

When a Fish Gets in Your Head

I don’t look down on her. I don’t think she’s crazy. I know the feeling — a lot of us who call ourselves fly anglers do. We’re an obsessive bunch. We can lock in on one species of fish and follow it straight into something close to manic tunnel vision.

For me, it was striped bass in the surf. Not just striped bass, and not just the surf. It had to be a striped bass on a fly rod in the surf. That combination became the thing. The longer it took, the more it mattered. The closer I got, the bigger the fish grew in my head.

How Far Anglers Will Go for One Fish

I know a lot of anglers get like this. I’ve seen the obsession range from, I’m committing every weekend until I catch this fish, to, I’ve committed my life — no wife, no real housing, no bills, no backup plan. Just chasing the next shot.

I’m not going to call it irrational — when you’re in it, it feels completely rational. In fact, some of my clearest thinking has happened while I was living that life.

A Story As Old As Fishing

And it's not a new idea. One of the greatest books ever written is about an angler obsessed with catching a fish: Moby-Dick. The scale is different, but it's the same story — a pursuit that becomes bigger than the catch itself.

The Obsession on Screen

I watched the real-life version of this obsession play out in the film 20 Days to Catch the Holy Grail of Fly Fishing by Wild Fly Productions.

Scott Finanger at the start of his 20-day permit quest (Belize). | Photo provided by Wild Fly Productions

Scott Finanger of Wild Fly has given himself 20 days in Belize to catch a permit. Sometimes with a guide, other times he goes about it on a DIY.

At First, It’s Just Fun

It started out entertaining, a travel film, light, easy and fun like road trips are supposed to be.

Like a dream. | Photo provided by Wild Fly Productions

It didn’t stay that way. The entertainment value was always good, but before long it turned into something deeper — watching an angler struggle, unravel, regroup, find brief victories, and then run straight into the next setback.

What looks like a fishing story on the surface gradually becomes something more personal, a study in persistence, frustration, and doubt.

Where the Film Gets Personal

I found myself invested less in the fishing scenes and more in the moments when Scott is one-on-one with the camera — just him and the lens — talking through how the day went, where his head’s at, and the doubt starting to creep in. You can see the emotions building. It doesn’t feel scripted, but more like a spilling out of what the pursuit is doing to him.

Scott expressing the frustration from a day of chasing permit | Photo provided by Wild Fly Productions

More Than a Highlight Reel

This isn’t your typical fly-fishing highlight reel. A short video is mostly eye candy, but it can’t carry the emotional weight of chasing an obsession. At 2 hours and 12 minutes, this is a feature-length film that will take you on the full arc — the anticipation, the setbacks, the doubt, and the small wins that keep someone in the hunt.

Get some drink and food and make an evening of it. It is a film worth watching on the biggest screen you’ve got. The camerawork by Thomas Barzilay Freund and Ivan Orsic captures the beauty of Belize and its fisheries. Add to that Scott Finanger’s willingness to let the camera see the unguarded version of himself, and you’ve got a film that tells an in-depth story of obsession and the pursuit of a white whale. ~ Ken Baldwin - Follow me on my X account

"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot