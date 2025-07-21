The Morning Hatch - 2025’s Best New Lures, Restoring the Trinity River, And Catching a New England Grand Slam
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- Check out these expert-approved lures released at ICAST last week. - The Best New Lures from ICAST 2025
- It’s been a long road restoring one of California’s most important salmon habitats. - The Trinity River: Lessons in restoration
- Add the salmonid grand slam to my fly fishing bucket list. - Story & Photos: A New England Grand Slam on the Upper Connecticut River
The Best New Lures from ICAST 2025
by Shaye Baker & Ryan Chelius - Field & Stream
"Similar to years past, glide baits were once again a trend at this year's ICAST show. There are several big bait options for the freshwater crowd, including a three-in-one mega glide bait from SPRO as well as a more affordable option from Strike King. There was also a good mix of hardbaits, soft plastics, topwater lures, and finesse-style baits. The saltwater side of things also saw the introduction of a few realistic soft-plastic shrimp and some topwater poppers. Here are our top picks for the new baits showcased at ICAST 2025..." Cont.
The Trinity River: Lessons in restoration
by Juliet Grable - Hatch Magazine
"On a Saturday afternoon in late May, Dania Rose Colegrove stood in the shade of an oak tree, waiting for a small group of young runners to crest the hill on a dusty dirt and gravel road. She and about 60 Tribal members and river advocates had gathered on the banks of the Klamath River near the old Iron Gate dam site in northern California to witness the annual Salmon Run, which follows the migration route of salmon up the Klamath and its largest tributary, the Trinity River. In past years, the race ended abruptly at Iron Gate dam, and runners would shake their fists at the enormous earthen barrier. This year, the mood was buoyant: for the first time, runners were about to race through an undammed stretch of the Klamath River..." Cont.
Story & Photos: A New England Grand Slam on the Upper Connecticut River
by Phil Monahan - Midcurrent
"The northernmost town in New Hampshire, Pittsburg borders Canada, Vermont, and Maine, but more importantly, it’s at the headwaters of the Connecticut River. The river rises just 300 yards from the Canadian border and flows through a series of lakes, between which are gorgeous stretches of freestone water, each with its own character. My friend Bill Bernhardt had opened new new fly shop and guiding operation, Points North Outfitters, in the spring, and he invited me up to check it out. I made the five-hour drive north in late June, where I met up with three of my oldest fishing buddies and my young photographer friend, Charlie Hildick-Smith..." Cont.
Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT