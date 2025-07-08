Fishing

The Morning Hatch - An Epic Fly Fishing Film, The Brain of an Angler, A Book List

"The Morning Hatch" is a daily dose of anything fly fishing, human interest, and sometimes from left field. It will be short, informative, and hopefully entertaining. Enjoy it as a morning starter with your cup of Joe.

Ken Baldwin

"We just have to make our way through this bear-infested brush."
"We just have to make our way through this bear-infested brush." / Photo by Ken Baldwin

In this edition of The Morning Hatch:

- An adventure, an action-packed fly fishing destination, and a good deed done. A short film worth watching – more than once. - Destination: Baja

- Something fly anglers have always known.- Fly-Fishing and the Brain

- Not an End-All of list, but it's a good start. - Fly fishing books everyone should read

Destination: Baja

by John Fraizer/Simms Fishing - YouTube

"They call themselves Los Locos, a nickname coined by Gabino, a local fisherman who became concerned when he spotted the pair miles offshore in a tiny boat. For Rudy and George, sinking boats, running aground, running out of gas — it was all part of the learning curve. They didn’t care. They were young, hungry, and more than willing to take risks." Cont...

Fly-Fishing and the Brain

by Scott Edwards - Harvard Medical School

"In other ways, fly-fishing has been compared to meditation, in that fly-fishers perform a simple, repeated task, often for hours on end. “The motion of fly-fishing is part and parcel of the activity itself and may contribute to its calming effect,” says Benson. “Besides, it’s achieving something—you might catch a fish!" Cont...

Fly fishing books everyone should read

by Spencer Durrant - HATCH

"I’ll pull plenty of English lessons from these titles, but they serve a bigger purpose than being a textbook. These books are the tangible, lasting, heritage of our sport – and they’re decidedly more powerful than the last fishy Instagram picture you liked." Cont...

Now, have a good day. KB

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

Read Next:

feed

Published
Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

Home/Fly Fishing