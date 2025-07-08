The Morning Hatch - An Epic Fly Fishing Film, The Brain of an Angler, A Book List
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- An adventure, an action-packed fly fishing destination, and a good deed done. A short film worth watching – more than once. - Destination: Baja
- Something fly anglers have always known.- Fly-Fishing and the Brain
- Not an End-All of list, but it's a good start. - Fly fishing books everyone should read
Destination: Baja
by John Fraizer/Simms Fishing - YouTube
"They call themselves Los Locos, a nickname coined by Gabino, a local fisherman who became concerned when he spotted the pair miles offshore in a tiny boat. For Rudy and George, sinking boats, running aground, running out of gas — it was all part of the learning curve. They didn’t care. They were young, hungry, and more than willing to take risks." Cont...
Fly-Fishing and the Brain
by Scott Edwards - Harvard Medical School
"In other ways, fly-fishing has been compared to meditation, in that fly-fishers perform a simple, repeated task, often for hours on end. “The motion of fly-fishing is part and parcel of the activity itself and may contribute to its calming effect,” says Benson. “Besides, it’s achieving something—you might catch a fish!" Cont...
Fly fishing books everyone should read
by Spencer Durrant - HATCH
"I’ll pull plenty of English lessons from these titles, but they serve a bigger purpose than being a textbook. These books are the tangible, lasting, heritage of our sport – and they’re decidedly more powerful than the last fishy Instagram picture you liked." Cont...
Now, have a good day. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover