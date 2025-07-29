The Morning Hatch - Bear Protection, Keep or Catch and Release, Amazing Caddis Hatch Film
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
• If you spend enough time on rivers, there is a good chance you will have an encounter with a bear. In places like Montana, Idaho, and Alaska, you may choose to carry a firearm. If you do choose to carry, this is an important read. - Everything You Need to Know About Bear Protection with Handguns
• Do you practice catch and release one hundred percent of the time, or do you keep a fish or two when your appetite calls for it? Here's a common-sense, balanced look at the choice to keep or catch and release. - There’s more to harvesting Maine’s wild native fish than ethics
• A beautiful, short film on fly fishing a Caddis hatch. - Caddis Magic - AWARD WINNING Short Film - Fly Fishing's Finest!
Everything You Need to Know About Bear Protection with Handguns
By Richard Mann - GAME & FISH
"Your chances of surviving a black bear attack are greater than with a brown or a grizzly, but you might have less time to stop it. Also, most hunters are much more likely to encounter a black bear than a grizzly or brown bear. This means hunters could potentially be the target of a bear attack almost anywhere in North America. For those wanting to rely on a handgun for bear protection, however, there are some things to consider." Cont.
There’s more to harvesting Maine’s wild native fish than ethics
By Bob Mallard - The Piscataquis Observer
"Zero-harvest in regard to wild native brook trout is a voluntary precautionary approach, not a mandate or moral high ground. Releasing fish is what some do to protect the resources they love — it’s selfless, not selfish.
If we only obeyed regulations “set by Maine’s professional fisheries biologists,” our wild native brook trout resources would collapse under aggregate impact as they have previously. Regulations only work because many don’t harvest what the law allows. Maine’s fishing regulations vary radically and often are liberalized to promote usage and harvest." Cont.
Caddis Magic - AWARD WINNING Short Film - Fly Fishing's Finest!
By Gilbert Rowley - Capture Adventure Media
Grab that cup of coffee, sit back and enjoy this beautiful short film from Gilbert Rowley.
Now, have a good day. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover