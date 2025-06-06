The Morning Hatch - Free Fishing, Choosing a Guide, Fly Fishing Finland
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- If you want to learn how to fly fish, or know someone who does. This weekend, 29 states are offering the chance to fish without a license. Free fishing, no license needed.
- Capt. Connor Bryant breaks down what to consider when choosing the best charter/guide service for a day of fishing. The article is about fishing in Charleston, SC, but his advice can be applied to most locations.
- For the beginner: 10 observations that are worth considering. Good advice for beginners, great reminders for all levels of fly anglers.
- A video worth watching: It's not often you hear or see anything about fly fishing in Finland. The savage brown trout topwater strikes in this video will jump-start your day.
29 States Host Free Fishing This Weekend
by Phil Monahan - Midcurrent
"Have you always wanted to try fishing in a nearby state but weren’t sure if it was worth the license fee? Now’s your chance, as more than half of U.S. states will allow anglers to cast a line without a license this weekend. The folks at TakeMeFishing.org have put together a handy list to help you out, including links to each state’s fish & game department:..." Cont.
How to Choose the Right Charter Captain for You
by Capt. Conner - Tidal Waters Guide Service
"Looking to book a Charleston fishing charter but not sure how to find the right captain for your style and experience level? This guide breaks down your options and helps you choose the perfect fit for your next Lowcountry fishing adventure.
Step One: Know What Type of Fishing You Want
Charleston offers an incredibly diverse fishery from freshwater rivers and tidal creeks to the deep blue offshore. When planning your next fishing trip, think about what species you’d like to target and where you’d like to fish.
- Prone to seasickness? Stick to inshore charters.
- Love fighting big fish in open water? Go offshore.
- Fly fishing enthusiast? Look for a skiff guide.
- Prefer comfort and versatility? A bay boat is a great middle ground..." Cont.
Beginner's Corner
10 Fly Fishing Lessons for Beginners
by Hunter Hine - Rudow's Fish Talk
"1. Fly Fishing is much more than the rod. If you are fishing what looks like a great spot and nothing is hitting, consider first how you entered the space. When I started, I focused so hard on learning the cast that I forgot about my overall presence. This sport demands that you tread lightly and be more conscious of spooking the fish. Skeet told me that your shadow is an important thing to watch, since fish naturally fear the looming shade of an approaching predator. I find that sunfish or river chub (fallfish to some) won’t hesitate to bite even if you're talking, wearing bright clothes, or stomping through the stream. But when the target species is trout, your behavior has to be much more deliberate..." Cont.
FINLAND – Fly Fishing the Legendary Baitfish Migration for Trophy Brown Trout by Todd Moen
When it comes to fly fishing films, you cannot do better than Todd Moen. His films are 100% professional works of art. Tood captures what fly anglers dream about.
This video has it all. Big brown trout, aggressive top water takes, and beautiful scenery.
Now, have a good day. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover