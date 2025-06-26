The Morning Hatch - Essential Trout Skills, Fly Fishing Pocket Water, and Catching Trout on Beetles and Ants
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- Insight on how to develop your fly fishing knowledge and skills on the water. - Essential trout skills: Take your fly fishing to the next level
- Pocket water is criminally overlooked by most fly anglers. - Why Pocket Water Is the Coolest Place to Catch Summer Trout
- Beginner’s Corner: Learning to fly fish with terrestrials is a game changer. - How to Catch More Trout on Beetles and Ants
Essential trout skills: Take your fly fishing to the next level
by Todd Tanner - Hatch Magazine
"You need two things to be an accomplished fly fisher. The first, of course, is knowledge. If you don’t know where the trout live, or what they eat, or which fly to choose, it’s awfully tough to enjoy consistent success..." Cont.
Why Pocket Water Is the Coolest Place to Catch Summer Trout
by Dave Hurteau - Field & Stream
"FROM THE BANK, I pulled the knot tight on my dropper fly and looked out over the river, which sent a quick shiver of fear knifing through my excitement, like the feeling you have before you get on a carnival ride. The river was up, hurtling foam over the boulders after one of those long summer rainstorms that leaves wisps of steam spiraling above the fields..." Cont.
Beginner's Corner
How to Catch More Trout on Beetles and Ants
"When it comes to fishing terrestrials, grasshoppers are the most popular kids in school. Anglers wait for months for these big bugs to appear and then fish hoppers with complete confidence throughout the entire summer. But if grasshopper patterns are the only terrestrials you’re fishing, you’re missing out on a lot of action..." Cont.
Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT