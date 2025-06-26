Fishing

The Morning Hatch - Essential Trout Skills, Fly Fishing Pocket Water, and Catching Trout on Beetles and Ants

"The Morning Hatch" is a daily dose of anything fly fishing, human interest, and sometimes from left field. It will be short, sweet, informative, and hopefully entertaining. Enjoy it as a morning starter with your cup of joe.

A beautiful streamer-caught brook trout.
A beautiful streamer-caught brook trout. / photo by Jasper Taback

In this edition of The Morning Hatch:

- Insight on how to develop your fly fishing knowledge and skills on the water. - Essential trout skills: Take your fly fishing to the next level 

- Pocket water is criminally overlooked by most fly anglers. - Why Pocket Water Is the Coolest Place to Catch Summer Trout

- Beginner’s Corner: Learning to fly fish with terrestrials is a game changer. - How to Catch More Trout on Beetles and Ants

Essential trout skills: Take your fly fishing to the next level

by Todd Tanner - Hatch Magazine

"You need two things to be an accomplished fly fisher. The first, of course, is knowledge. If you don’t know where the trout live, or what they eat, or which fly to choose, it’s awfully tough to enjoy consistent success..." Cont.

Why Pocket Water Is the Coolest Place to Catch Summer Trout

by Dave Hurteau - Field & Stream

"FROM THE BANK, I pulled the knot tight on my dropper fly and looked out over the river, which sent a quick shiver of fear knifing through my excitement, like the feeling you have before you get on a carnival ride. The river was up, hurtling foam over the boulders after one of those long summer rainstorms that leaves wisps of steam spiraling above the fields..." Cont.

Beginner's Corner

How to Catch More Trout on Beetles and Ants

"When it comes to fishing terrestrials, grasshoppers are the most popular kids in school. Anglers wait for months for these big bugs to appear and then fish hoppers with complete confidence throughout the entire summer. But if grasshopper patterns are the only terrestrials you’re fishing, you’re missing out on a lot of action..." Cont.

Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT

Published
Jasper Taback began his outdoor career in the mountains of northern Colorado, where a short stint guiding anglers on trout streams evolved into a budding career writing about all things fly fishing. He has published more than forty articles in AnyCreek’s Outdoor Academy, highlighting the top fishing guides and destinations across the globe. An avid angler in the warm months, he spends his winters skiing and hunting waterfowl. Jasper is a graduate of Pomona College in Southern California.

