Fishing

The Morning Hatch - Fly Fishing Across the USA, PTSD and Fly Fishing, and Carp in the Park

"The Morning Hatch" is a daily dose of anything fly fishing, human interest, and sometimes from left field. It will be short, informative, and hopefully entertaining. Enjoy it as a morning starter with your cup of Joe.

Ken Baldwin

Enjoying a break in the fishing.
Enjoying a break in the fishing. / Photo by Ken Baldwin

In this edition of The Morning Hatch:

- A great read on the fly fishing that is available across the U.S. - America's Best Fly Fishing

- Fly fishing becomes a lifeline for a retired Coast Guard front-line responder who struggles with PTSD. - How a Former Coast Guard Member Found Healing Through Passion for Fly Fishing

- Fly fishing for carp and bass in NYC is a thing. - Big Fish in the Big Apple: Fly Fishing for Carp in Central Park

America's Best Fly Fishing

By Larry Olmsted - Cigar Aficionado

“For a long time everyone thought fly fishing was just trout, but then salt water became popular,, and it was striped bass, then salmon, then bonefish,” says Scott McEnaney, director of adventures for Orvis, the company most associated with the sport. “Now, people go everywhere, from urban streams and local ponds to trips around the world, and there’s less pretension about species.” Cont.

How a Former Coast Guard Member Found Healing Through Passion for Fly Fishing

By Keisha Reynolds - MyCG

“I had a major break in my life, and after my divorce, I felt I was all by myself. I didn’t feel like I had a tribe of people to heal with and connect with — that sense of being alone really exacerbated other problems. Then I found Project Healing Waters. It’s an organization that focuses on veterans who use fly fishing as a means to heal...” Cont.

Big Fish in the Big Apple: Fly Fishing for Carp in Central Park

By Bob Myaing - Field Mag

"Surprisingly, Central Park is also a haven for fishing. Home to nine bodies of water, anglers can chase after several species of fish from the modest bluegill to gargantuan common carp. While the vast majority of urban anglers can be found throwing bait and artificial lures on spinning rods, a dedicated few fly fishers have created a micro-scene for those in the know..." Cont.

Now, have a good day. KB

“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

Read Next:

feed

Published
Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

Home/Fly Fishing