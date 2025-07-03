The Morning Hatch - Fly Fishing Across the USA, PTSD and Fly Fishing, and Carp in the Park
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- A great read on the fly fishing that is available across the U.S. - America's Best Fly Fishing
- Fly fishing becomes a lifeline for a retired Coast Guard front-line responder who struggles with PTSD. - How a Former Coast Guard Member Found Healing Through Passion for Fly Fishing
- Fly fishing for carp and bass in NYC is a thing. - Big Fish in the Big Apple: Fly Fishing for Carp in Central Park
America's Best Fly Fishing
By Larry Olmsted - Cigar Aficionado
“For a long time everyone thought fly fishing was just trout, but then salt water became popular,, and it was striped bass, then salmon, then bonefish,” says Scott McEnaney, director of adventures for Orvis, the company most associated with the sport. “Now, people go everywhere, from urban streams and local ponds to trips around the world, and there’s less pretension about species.” Cont.
How a Former Coast Guard Member Found Healing Through Passion for Fly Fishing
By Keisha Reynolds - MyCG
“I had a major break in my life, and after my divorce, I felt I was all by myself. I didn’t feel like I had a tribe of people to heal with and connect with — that sense of being alone really exacerbated other problems. Then I found Project Healing Waters. It’s an organization that focuses on veterans who use fly fishing as a means to heal...” Cont.
Big Fish in the Big Apple: Fly Fishing for Carp in Central Park
By Bob Myaing - Field Mag
"Surprisingly, Central Park is also a haven for fishing. Home to nine bodies of water, anglers can chase after several species of fish from the modest bluegill to gargantuan common carp. While the vast majority of urban anglers can be found throwing bait and artificial lures on spinning rods, a dedicated few fly fishers have created a micro-scene for those in the know..." Cont.
Now, have a good day. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover