The Morning Hatch - Fly Fishing With a Shorter Rod, Voted the #1 River in America, And Understanding Tippet Length
- Insight and opinion on when using a shorter fly rod is a better choice, and what you can expect if you've never fished one. - Fly Fishing: When a Shorter Rod Makes More Sense in Saltwater
- Any river that beats out the rivers of Alaska is one that I want to know about. - Michigan river beat spots in Alaska, Montana for best fly-fishing in U.S.
- Beginner's Corner: Tom Rosenbauer is an excellent teacher, and in this video, he explains - How Much Tippet Do You Put On?
Fly Fishing: When a Shorter Rod Makes More Sense in Saltwater
by Mike Conner - FLORIDA SPORTSMEN
"Fishing rods come in various lengths, from as short as 4 feet (ultralight spin rods) to a whopping 15 feet long in the case of surf-casting rods, conventional or spin. There are also various lengths of fly rods available, though 9 feet has been the standard bearer for quite some time in both salt and fresh waters. But there is definitely a place for shorter fly rods..." Cont.
Michigan river beat spots in Alaska, Montana for best fly-fishing in U.S.
by Brandon Champion - MLive
"The Au Sable finished ahead of world-class rivers like the Rocky River in Ohio, Nantahala River in North Carolina, South Fork Holston River in Tennessee and Virginia, Kenai River in Alaska and the Snake River in Idaho and Wyoming..." Cont.
Beginner's Corner
How Much Tippet Do You Put On?
by The New Fly Fisher, with Tom Rosenbauer
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover