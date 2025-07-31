The Morning Hatch - Jon Boats, Summer Terrestrial Insects, And Jack Crevalle in The Caribbean
- An overview of arguably the most underrated watercraft. - Jon Boats: What are They and How do They Work?
- Dry fly fishing is the best kind of fishing, and fishing terrestrials is the best kind of dry fly fishing. Change my mind. - 6 Tips for Summer Terrestrial Fishing
- If you're looking for a sign to plan a Caribbean fishing trip, here you go. - French Connection
Jon Boats: What are They and How do They Work?
by David Schlake - Wired2Fish
"It had been at least 10 years since I launched a flat-bottomed boat. Years of fishing seem to push every angler toward high-end fiberglass and electronics. However, the second I found myself back on a jon boat (sometimes spelled “john boat”) in a gin-clear backwater slough last summer, I was back where it all began. And it was more than nostalgia. You forget after so much time how versatile these aluminum boats really are. There’s a quiet confidence — like a trusted pair of boots worn soft from miles of trudging through mud. It’s not about flash or speed, but rather getting into places where bigger boats can’t, silently moving through skinny water and putting your bait exactly where fish are holding..." Cont.
6 Tips for Summer Terrestrial Fishing
by Mark Taylor - Field & Stream
"As kids growing up in rural Oregon, my brother and I always had an important stop before we headed out for a day of fishing. We had to collect bait. For roughly 10 months of the year, that meant digging up nightcrawlers from the compost pit. But in late summer, it was different. We’d head up to Farmer Lee’s cow fields to catch grasshoppers. Truth be told, we probably had as much fun chasing hoppers as we did fishing. And we quickly learned that everything ate hoppers, whether we were chasing cutthroat trout in little creeks or hiking to the river to catch smallmouth bass. Those fish couldn't resist the big, juicy bugs..." Cont.
French Connection
by George Rogers - The Drake
"Last June, my wife, Denise, asked me to stop speaking to her—in English. I have friends who dream of this. Not me. I like my wife. French, she said, would be fine. She’d be attending an immersion program and taking a French-only language pledge. If she broke the pledge, she’d be asked to leave. Militant? Yes. But also very French. My wife has an obsession. She loves French the way I love fish. Of course, this was before we found ourselves in Guadeloupe with her hooked to a big jack headed for blue water..." Cont.
Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT