The Morning Hatch – Jungle Tarpon on a SUP, Why Nymphs, Fixing Common Fly Fishing Mistakes
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- SUPs (Stand Up Paddle Boards), big Tarpon, and an "unknown" jungle lagoon. All with a fly rod.
- Why are Nymph Patterns so effective? This article doesn't claim to have the answers, but it does offer some good observations.
- Beginner's Corner: Three common mistakes to work on.
The Lost Lagoon
by Dorsal Outdoors - BOTE Stories
"When Nick said “I can’t remember the last time this has been fished” we knew the lagoon was worth trying. When he said, “The only way you’re getting in there is with paddleboards” we knew there was something special here..." Cont.
What Makes Nymph Patterns Effective?
by Al Simpson - Simpson Fly Fishing
"When I watch fish in aquariums, they pick up many nonfood items off the gravel bottom. They roll them about in their mouths for a second, and then spit them out. It seems that they are unable to identify food in a stream by visual inspection alone, quite different from when they feed on the surface. Rather, they rely on their senses of touch and taste to differentiate food from nonfood. But why do they pick up detritus in the first place? Is it their innate curiosity?..." Cont.
---
Beginner's Corner
Three Common Fly Fishing Mistakes of All Ability Levels
by Ben Wilcox - Maple Country Anglers
"Try looking at the water and asking yourself, if I was standing on the other side of the river, would I want to cast to this side? The answer is often yes. The same thing happens on a lake, the people in boats all want to cast to the bank and the people on the bank all want to cast to the middle of the lake! ..." Cont.
---
Now, have a good day. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover