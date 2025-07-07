Fishing

The Morning Hatch - Marlin Spears An Angler, Steamboat's Female Fly Fishers, And Hoot Owl Restrictions in Montana

"The Morning Hatch" is a daily dose of anything fly fishing, human interest, and sometimes from left field. It will be short, sweet, informative, and hopefully entertaining. Enjoy it as a morning starter with your cup of Joe.

Jasper Taback

A Yampa Valley rainbow trout.
A Yampa Valley rainbow trout. / photo by Jasper Taback

In this edition of The Morning Hatch:

- Don't worry, he survived. But still pretty terrifying. - White Marlin Spears Offshore Angler Through Neck and Skull

- This makes me proud to have lived in Steamboat Springs. Adventurous women: The sisterhood of fly fishing in the Yampa Valley

- Beginner's Corner: If you're new to Montana trout fishing, be sure to read up on hoot owl restrictions. 'Hoot owl' restrictions in Montana, Yellowstone National Park start before the first day of summer

White Marlin Spears Offshore Angler Through Neck and Skull

By Bob McNally - Wired2Fish

"Medical journals are reporting the gruesome tale of a white marlin that speared a Louisiana fisherman as he was reaching over the side of his boat to land the 60-pound fish. As the unnamed 31-year-old angler was trying to unhook it, the fish leapt from the water, its bill driving through the back of the angler’s throat and into the base of his skull..." Cont.

Adventurous women: The sisterhood of fly fishing in the Yampa Valley

By John Chalstrom - Steamboat Pilot

"Historically, fly fishing has been a male-dominated sport. Yet three exceptional anglers from the Yampa Valley are determined to introduce more women into the fold by providing the skills, encouragement and opportunities to learn a complicated endeavor in a safe and supportive learning environment..." Cont.

Beginner's Corner:

"Hoot owl' restrictions in Montana, Yellowstone National Park start before the first day of summer

By Chris Hunt - Hatch Magazine

'The calendar said it was still spring. Barely. But the news release from Yellowstone National Park, and the subsequent follow-up from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, delivered the ominous and expected news in this fishy corner of southwest Montana and northwest Wyoming. As of2 p.m. on June 19, summer “hoot owl” closures would go into effect..." Cont.

Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT

Jasper Taback began his outdoor career in the mountains of northern Colorado, where a short stint guiding anglers on trout streams evolved into a budding career writing about all things fly fishing. He has published more than forty articles in AnyCreek’s Outdoor Academy, highlighting the top fishing guides and destinations across the globe. An avid angler in the warm months, he spends his winters skiing and hunting waterfowl. Jasper is a graduate of Pomona College in Southern California.

