The Morning Hatch - New Online Boat Marketplace, TU's Golden Trout Project, And Mousing for Trophy Trout
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- Boat buying and selling simplified.- Small Craft Sales launches online boat and watercraft marketplace
- Restoring an iconic native trout population. - New Video Highlights TU’s Golden Trout Project
- If you're not fishing mouse flies, get on it. - Mouse Traps: Trigger Explosive Strikes, Catch Trophy Trout
Small Craft Sales launches online boat and watercraft marketplace
By Hatch Magazine
"Launched last week, Small Craft Sales aims to offer both buyers and sellers of small watercraft — think everything from inflatable SUPs to motorized skiffs and jetboats — a minimalist, clean, streamlined user experience intently and solely focused on watercraft..The project is the brainchild of Tim Romano, longtime fishing fly fishing photographer, writer, and face behind industry outlets Angling Trade and Flylab..." Cont.
New Video Highlights TU’s Golden Trout Project
By Phil Monahan - Midcurrent
"California Golden Trout are celebrated everywhere they’ve been transplanted across the West, but the native range of these beautiful fish is limited to the headwater meadow streams of the Kern River watershed high in the southern Sierra Nevada backcountry. Today, these populations are struggling. California Golden Trout are celebrated everywhere they’ve been transplanted across the West, but the native range of these beautiful fish is limited to the headwater meadow streams of the Kern River watershed high in the southern Sierra Nevada backcountry. Today, these populations are struggling. Generations of habitat loss and hybridization have limited Golden Trout to a tiny fraction of their historic range and numbers...." Cont.
Mouse Traps: Trigger Explosive Strikes, Catch Trophy Trout
By Joe Cermele and Kirk Deeter - Field & Stream
"Watching or hearing a trout hammer a mouse pattern on the surface is not only one of the most explosive thrills in flyfishing, but it will also change your perception of salmonids. Gentle sips? Soft takes? Not here. When browns and rainbows reach a certain size, they cannot survive by eating tiny insects exclusively.. Trophy trout require gobs of protein to maintain weight, so they turn to baitfish and scads of unfortunate mice that fall into the flow. Any river in the country that holds trout is worth mousing. In the East, this game largely revolves around fishing in the dark when elusive giants get on the feed. In the West, however, guides have learned that there is a time and place for mice while the sun is still shining..." Cont.
Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT