The Morning Hatch – New Orvis Fly Fishing Podcast, A Remote Oregon Fishing Lodge, And an Homage to Bluegills
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- Whenever Tom Rosenbauer and Orvis put out a podcast, you should listen. - Podcast: Secrets of an Award-Winning Fly-Fishing Guide
- I can’t imagine I’m the only one trying to plan a PNW fly fishing trip. - How a remote fishing lodge became a bucket list Oregon getaway
Beginner’s Corner: An introduction to a great beginner fish, penned by a fly fishing writing and publishing icon. - Fly Fisherman Throwback: Homage à Bluegills–and Pumpkinseeds, Too
Podcast: Secrets of an Award-Winning Fly-Fishing Guide
By Phil Monahan - Midcurrent
“On the latest Orvis Fly-Fishing Podcast, Tom Rosenbuaer’s guest is Antoine Bissieux, Orvis-Endorsed Guide of the Year for 2025, based in Connecticut. Antoine, otherwise known as The French Fly Fisherman, guides mostly on the Farmington River. He fishes with and communicates regularly with the top competitive fly fishers in France, and has developed methods of fishing nymphs and dry flies, as well as dry/dropper setups adapted from what he has learned from these world-class anglers...” Cont.
How a remote fishing lodge became a bucket list Oregon getaway
By Jamie Hale - The Spokesman-Review
“Fly fishers will tell you that the North Umpqua River has some of the best fishing around. The water is clear and cool, the fish can be caught in every season, and the scenery is absolutely astonishing. You don’t have to catch fish to appreciate the beauty of the river, which flows through a remote section of Oregon’s southern Cascade Mountains, home to several stunning waterfalls and forested trails…” Cont.
Beginner’s Corner
Fly Fisherman Throwback: Homage à Bluegills–and Pumpkinseeds, Too
By Nick Lyons - Fly Fisherman
“Durocher once said of Eddie Stanky: "He can't run, he can't field, and he can't hit, but he's the best player on the Dodgers." It could be said of bluegills and pumpkinseeds that they run to no size, can be caught in dreary field ponds, and will even hit cigarette butts–but I won't say it...” Cont.
Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT