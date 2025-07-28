The Morning Hatch - Orvis Emerger Fishing Podcast, Catching Big Bluegills, And The Joys of Remote Bass Ponds
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- Check out the latest episode of The Orvis Fly Fishing Podcast, featuring a legendary fly fishing guide. Podcast: 15 Tips for Fishing Emergers, with Pat Dorsey
- Learn how to trade in small bluegills for deep-dwelling tanks. Go Deep For Big Summertime Bluegills
- Eddie Nickens gets at the heart of how fly fishing helps us slow down. The Simple Joy of Catching Bass in a Remote Pond
Podcast: 15 Tips for Fishing Emergers, with Pat Dorsey
by Phil Monahan - Midcurrent
"Tom Rosenbauer is a liar. There aren’t 15 tips here; there are more. Tom gets a lot of questions about fishing emergers, so he put together this podcast on how to identify when fish are taking emergers and how to fish them. Not only that, world-famous and beloved fishing guide and author Pat Dorsey gives us his favorite fly patterns for fishing emergers including a couple secret ones..." Cont.
Go Deep For Big Summertime Bluegills
by Nick Petrou - Wired2Fish
"Let’s face it — the bluegills off the dock of your family’s cottage have gotten smaller and smaller as summer goes on. The water has warmed up, weeds fill the shallows, and not a big bluegill in sight. Small bluegills gather at the tip of the dock, but the big ones are almost nonexistent. Where could they have possibly gone? They were around earlier in the year and can’t be that far, right? Like bass, bull bluegills get into a post-spawn funk around midsummer. Then, they proceed to one place. And that’s deep water you likely can’t reach with a cast from your dock..." Cont.
The Simple Joy of Catching Bass in a Remote Pond
by T. Edward Nickens - Field & Stream
"For starters, I had to slow everything down. My cast, for sure. I tend to rush through the fundamentals when I get on new water, pushing the rod too hard, not letting the fly line flatten out behind me before starting the forward cast. Tailing Loop City is where that will take you. A fly cast is like a heart-rate monitor: It can tell you a lot about your state of mind—good or bad. Start the cast too early, and the rod is overhead before it even moves the fly, and you wind up pulling a giant line of slack from the water. Push the rod too firmly, and the rod tip bends too deeply, dragging fly line with it and forming a tailing loop. It’s all right there, writ in the sky overhead..." Cont.
Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT