The Morning Hatch - Prime Day Fishing Deals, Fishing the Flathead, And Carp Intelligence
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- Prime Day deals you won't want to miss. - 30+ Prime Day Fishing Deals Worth Shopping, According to Our Experts
- If you want to avoid the Yellowstone crowds, check out the Flathead River. - The North and Middle Forks of the Flathead River
- One of the most overlooked game fish happens to be pretty smart. - Why Carp Are Smarter Than Bass
30+ Prime Day Fishing Deals Worth Shopping, According to Our Experts
By Amanda Oliver - Field & Stream
"Whether you're chasing bass, fly fishing for trout, or heading offshore for some deep sea action, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to stock up on new gear and apparel at a discount. During the big event (which runs now through July 11), you can score some fishing deals on everything from rods and reels to deck boots and sun shirts..." Cont.
The North and Middle Forks of the Flathead River
By Ben Romans - Fly Fisherman Magazine
"The nose-diving U.S. economy has persuaded many families in recent years to put costly and exotic vacation plans on hold, and travel a little closer to home. Visitors to Yellowstone National Park, for example, reached record-breaking levels in 2009. The northwest corner of Big Sky Country is another one of these close-to-home, family-friendly destinations that has garnered much of my attention in recent years, and for good reason..." Cont.
Why Carp Are Smarter Than Bass
By Joe Albanese - Wired2Fish
"When it comes to freshwater fishing, bass often get the spotlight — their aggressive strikes, explosive topwater hits, and popularity in tournaments make them a prized catch. Annually, some 30 million Americans fish for them, and somewhere in the neighborhood of 50,000 tournaments are held. It’s pretty safe to say that the largemouth bass is America’s fish...." Cont.
Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT