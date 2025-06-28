Fishing

The Morning Hatch - Record Trout, Protecting Spawning Bonefish, And a Case for Slowing Down While Fishing

"The Morning Hatch" is a daily dose of anything fly fishing, human interest, and sometimes from left field. It will be short, sweet, informative, and hopefully entertaining. Enjoy it as a morning starter with your cup of joe.

A slippery rainbow. / photo by Jasper Taback

In this edition of The Morning Hatch:

- It's not every day you land a 30 inch tiger trout on a 1 weight rod. - Wyoming Angler Caught This Record Trout on a Tiny Fly Rod

- Bonefish are making a comeback in the Florida Keys. - Protection for Spawning Florida Bonefish

- Beginner's Corner: There's no place for rushing on a trout stream. Take It Slow: The Perfect Pace for Summertime Fishing

Wyoming Angler Caught This Record Trout on a Tiny Fly Rod

by Bob McNally - Outdoor Life

"It was 6 a.m. on June 6, and veteran angler Shelby Holder was prowling the edges of the Hams Fork River in Wyoming. He was looking for rainbow trout, which he says were spawning at the time, but later that afternoon he spotted a giant fish in shallow water..." Cont.

Protection for Spawning Florida Bonefish

by Fly Fisherman Staff - Fly Fisherman

"In April 2023, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust scientists announced they had for the first time documented a bonefish pre-spawning aggregation site in the Florida Keys. To protect this critical area, in May 2024 the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) proposed special protection for this area in Biscayne Bay..." Cont.

Beginner's Corner

Take It Slow: The Perfect Pace for Summertime Fishing

by Dave Hurteau - Field and Stream

"In my hometown of North Bangor, New York, when the folks meet up on their front lawns or at the post office, they always chat a while. Usually, they talk about each other’s vegetable gardens, or the farmers ask when it’s going to rain or stop raining, but they all tend part with the same words: “Okay, take it slow..." Cont.

Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT

JASPER TABACK

Jasper Taback began his outdoor career in the mountains of northern Colorado, where a short stint guiding anglers on trout streams evolved into a budding career writing about all things fly fishing. He has published more than forty articles in AnyCreek’s Outdoor Academy, highlighting the top fishing guides and destinations across the globe. An avid angler in the warm months, he spends his winters skiing and hunting waterfowl. Jasper is a graduate of Pomona College in Southern California.

