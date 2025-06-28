The Morning Hatch - Record Trout, Protecting Spawning Bonefish, And a Case for Slowing Down While Fishing
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- It's not every day you land a 30 inch tiger trout on a 1 weight rod. - Wyoming Angler Caught This Record Trout on a Tiny Fly Rod
- Bonefish are making a comeback in the Florida Keys. - Protection for Spawning Florida Bonefish
- Beginner's Corner: There's no place for rushing on a trout stream. Take It Slow: The Perfect Pace for Summertime Fishing
Wyoming Angler Caught This Record Trout on a Tiny Fly Rod
by Bob McNally - Outdoor Life
"It was 6 a.m. on June 6, and veteran angler Shelby Holder was prowling the edges of the Hams Fork River in Wyoming. He was looking for rainbow trout, which he says were spawning at the time, but later that afternoon he spotted a giant fish in shallow water..." Cont.
Protection for Spawning Florida Bonefish
by Fly Fisherman Staff - Fly Fisherman
"In April 2023, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust scientists announced they had for the first time documented a bonefish pre-spawning aggregation site in the Florida Keys. To protect this critical area, in May 2024 the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) proposed special protection for this area in Biscayne Bay..." Cont.
Beginner's Corner
Take It Slow: The Perfect Pace for Summertime Fishing
by Dave Hurteau - Field and Stream
"In my hometown of North Bangor, New York, when the folks meet up on their front lawns or at the post office, they always chat a while. Usually, they talk about each other’s vegetable gardens, or the farmers ask when it’s going to rain or stop raining, but they all tend part with the same words: “Okay, take it slow..." Cont.
Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT