The Morning Hatch - Saving Rare Native Trout, Euro Nymphing, and What Do Trout Eat?
In this edition of The Morning Hatch – Literally, a native species of trout is rescued and given a second chance. Find out how.
- Don't turn your back on Euro Nymphing. Dig a little deeper before you decide.
- For the beginner: What do Trout Eat?
- Kick-start the day: Indiarasfair takes harmonica playing to a whole other level.
Colorado native trout found reproducing in new home waters
by Chris Hunt - Hatch Magazine
"The last known Hayden Creek cutthroat trout — probably most closely related to Colorado’s state fish, the greenback cutthroat trout — were literally pulled from an active fire zone on Hayden Pass in 2016 in order to keep the fish from winking out altogether. Just last fall, Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists confirmed that reintroduced populations of the fish were reproducing, and, more importantly, they reported, the fish had reproduced several times since they were reintroduced in their once-native waters." Cont...
Is Euro Nymphing Right for You?
by Joe Cermele- Quick Strike Podcast
"A combination of a longer rod, heavily-weighted flies designed specifically for the method, and ultra-thin fly line reduced many of the common snags and snafus associated with traditional fly methods like bad drifts, light bites that don’t register, and the need for extras like strike indicators and split shot. In fact, Euro nymphing made some anglers so much more effective that it spawned some polarization in the fly world. Some people questioned whether it should even be considered flyfishing at all." Cont...
Beginner's Corner
What Do Trout Eat?
by Fly Fisherman Staff - Fly Fisherman
"Trout eat a host of aquatic insects, terrestrial insects, other fish, crustaceans, leeches, worms, and other foods. The food items that are most important to trout and fly fishers are the aquatic insects that spend most of their life cycles underwater in rivers, streams, and stillwaters. They grow to maturity underwater and transform to flying air-breathing adults that mate in the air above our favorite waters." Cont...
A little fire to start your day (Volume all the way up!)
If you have a video of someone doing it better on a harmonica than Indiarasfair, please show me. She brings the heat in this one!
Now, have a good day. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover