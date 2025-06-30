Fishing

The Morning Hatch - Saving Yellowstone Cutthroats, The Great John Gierach, and Chasing Big Bluegills

"The Morning Hatch" is a daily dose of anything fly fishing, human interest, and sometimes from left field. It will be short, sweet, informative, and hopefully entertaining. Enjoy it as a morning starter with your cup of joe.

A lovely Wisconsin trout stream. / photo by Jasper Taback

In this edition of The Morning Hatch:

- Beautiful fish that live in one of the world’s most beautiful places. - Saving Yellowstone’s Native Trout

- Proof that even the finest anglers have tough trips. - The True Cast - I got Gierach skunked

- Beginner’s Corner: Bluegills are happy eaters, good fighters, and a fantastic fish for new anglers.- Running of the Bulls: Big Bluegill Fishing in the Midwest

Saving Yellowstone’s Native Trout

by Corey Buhay - Outside Magazine

“It’s easy to think Yellowstone National Park is all geysers and grizzlies. But for anglers, the park’s native cutthroat trout belong at the top of the to-do list. Just ask Austin Campbell. Fly-fishing transformed Campbell’s life, and now the angling guide and advocate loves to share his enthusiasm for visiting and protecting places like Yellowstone…” Cont.

The True Cast - I got Gierach skunked

by Kirk Deeter - TROUT Magazine

“Our family has an old cabin on a small river that doesn’t have many fish in it. It’s in Michigan. The next cabin downstream, and the one after that, belong to extended cousins, so it’s become somewhat of a ritual to meet for happy hour and share stories about things like the fish you caught or the plans you had for the blanket drake hatch you just know will happen after dinner.” Cont.

Beginner’s Corner

Running of the Bulls: Big Bluegill Fishing in the Midwest

by Frank Sargeant - Game & Fish Magazine

“Chasing big bluegills is a bit of an art, and it’s usually rare to catch them by accident. However, as summer arrives, your odds of finding some whoppers peaks with the annual spawn. Even better, because fish are shallow during the nesting period, you’ll often enjoy some of the year’s most exciting sight-fishing—and bring home some tasty fillets in the process.” Cont.

Jasper Taback began his outdoor career in the mountains of northern Colorado, where a short stint guiding anglers on trout streams evolved into a budding career writing about all things fly fishing. He has published more than forty articles in AnyCreek’s Outdoor Academy, highlighting the top fishing guides and destinations across the globe. An avid angler in the warm months, he spends his winters skiing and hunting waterfowl. Jasper is a graduate of Pomona College in Southern California.

