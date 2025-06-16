The Morning Hatch - Sins of Fly Fishing, The Greatest Fly? And "Is Fly Fishing Hard?"
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- The deadly sins of fly fishing. We all do them, even if we don't know we do. See which ones you are guilty of. - The Seven Deadly Sins of Fly Fishing
- Why you should always have this pattern in your fly box. - The Sparkle Dun: Greatest Fly Ever?
- Beginner's Corner: There is a lot to learn when starting, but man, is it worth it. - Is Fly Fishing Hard? 7 Things You’ll Need To Learn
The Seven Deadly Sins of Fly Fishing
by Todd Tanner - HATCH
"Rushing into the water. The most important time on the water is often spent watching, not fishing. It’s a common mistake; we arrive at our destination excited to fish … and more likely than not when we rush into the river at our favorite spot, we’re spooking fish that we may not even see… and these spooked fish telegraph their nervousness to others." Cont...
The Sparkle Dun: Greatest Fly Ever?
by Spencer Durrant - Flylords
"I’ve fished it everywhere from Yellowstone’s Firehole, to tundra spring creeks in Alaska, to picky tailwater browns throughout the Rockies, and the Sparkle Dun fits in everywhere. Tied in a few different sizes (I prefer 18s and 20s), and on different hooks (Tiemco 2488s are my go-to, but extended-body curved nymph hooks are also great), I’ve yet to find a river where the Sparkle Dun didn’t belong." Cont...
Beginner's Corner
Is Fly Fishing Hard? 7 Things You’ll Need To Learn
by Matt Buchenau - Fly Fishing Fix
"Over the years, I’ve seen people take to the sport with relative ease, while others seem to struggle for a while before the light goes on. The good news? Regardless of which category you fall into, if you commit to learning how to fly fish without letting the inevitable early frustrations dissuade you, your learning curve, though steep at first, should be short.
To that end, and along with tips to get through them with comparative ease, here are the 7 most important areas of fly fishing you’ll need to learn and understand." Cont...
Now, have a good day. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover