The Morning Hatch - Still Water Nymphing, Summer Bass Fishing, And Trophy Brown Trout Spots
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- How nymph fishing with an indicator can level up your lake fishing game. - How to Fish Nymphs Under an Indicator on Still Waters
- All you need to know about catching bass during the summer months. - Summer Bass Fishing – Beginner to Advanced
- If you want to chase big browns, these are the places to go. - The Top 10 Spots to Catch a Trophy Brown Trout
How to Fish Nymphs Under an Indicator on Still Waters
By Devin Olsen - Midcurrent
"Indicator fishing . . . becomes a more important method for me when bank fishing. Pulling flies will generate an “eat or be spooked” response from trout as your flies streak by them. This is great when you can constantly cover new water and new fish, since you will generally get at least a portion of the trout to take. When bank fishing, constantly covering new water by drifting in a boat is not possible. As such, suspending flies in the most likely-looking locations will allow trout to come to the flies. If they decide not to take them, they generally will not spook as easily as they would if the flies were being retrieved." Cont.
Summer Bass Fishing – Beginner to Advanced
By Nick Petrou - Wired2Fish
"As the days grow longer, temperatures get hotter, and kids start getting out of school, you know one thing is coming: Summer is officially here! This is the time that many bass anglers across the country have been waiting for. The weeds are up, and the fish have moved into their summer patterns. Deeper water is back in play, and you can catch them almost any way you want to. This is the beauty of summertime bass fishing..." Cont.
The Top 10 Spots to Catch a Trophy Brown Trout
By Tim Romano - Field & Stream
"Massive brown trout are like Sasquatch or the Chupacabra; you hear about them all the time, but few people have actually seen one. Sure, nearly every piece of decent trout water holds a few big browns, but they’re tough to catch. They eat at night and sulk in the shadows until they feel safe enough to come out—which is almost never. To up your odds of catching a true beast, visit one of these hotspots where huge numbers of monster browns are known to roam..." Cont.
Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT