The Morning Hatch - The Most Interesting Couple in the World - Yeti in Camo! - And Bug Knowledge
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
1- "Living the Dream" is a catch phrase I hear a lot, but it's not often I see "real-life" examples of people doing it. To live the dream, you have to create the dream, and that part of the equation isn't so pretty. It often involves hard work, sacrifice, suffering, and a dogged belief in what you are doing. Here is a couple who are creating their dreams as they live them, one piece of wood at a time. Follow Katmai Sky (Skylar Lamont) and her husband, Chapin Lamont, as they build an Alaskan lodge on 60 acres of pure wilderness. - Living the Dream
2 - Yeti in camo is back! Wetlands Camo to be exact. It looks like Yeti is doing a slow rollout, with their brick and mortar stores offering camo products starting July 10th, and then on July 15th, you can order their Wetlands collection from the Yeti website - Yeti Just Brought Back Its Coolest Color, Adding It to Even More Gear (Exclusive)
3 - A big part of fly fishing is Entomology. Here is a mini-lesson on bug recognition - How to tell the difference between these flies that trout love
Living the Dream
By Skylar & Chapin Lamont - Instagram
"Initially, we fetched water from a small trickle in a swamp and filtered it by hand at the base of the hill and hauled it up bucket by bucket. Gradually, we set up a collapsible tank at the top of the hill, complete with a pump powered by a solar-charged battery. We dug a hole for an outhouse but we didn’t have any lumber to build walls or a roof on it. The mosquitoes quickly became our biggest challenge, and it made simple things like cooking a meal almost torture." Cont...
Yeti Just Brought Back Its Coolest Color, Adding It to Even More Gear (Exclusive)
By Jack Seemer - GEAR PATROL
"It’s back, for real this time.
After a brief rerun in 2024, camo has officially returned to Yeti Nation. What’s more, it can be found on more gear than ever, expanding beyond drinkware to cover coolers, bags, blankets and even Yeti’s infamous dog bowl." Cont...
Beginner's Corner
How to tell the difference between these flies that trout love
By V. Paul Reynolds - Bangor Daily News
"There is an ongoing debate among Maine anglers about what to call these big bugs. Anglers who know a lot more about entomology than I do say that most of us misname the Hex, calling it a Green Drake, as in, 'Hey, Joe — you really missed it. As soon as the sun set, the pond was covered with green drakes. A wicked hatch. Never seen anything to beat it.'” Cont...
