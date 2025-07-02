Fishing

The Morning Hatch – The World's Finest Fly Fishing School, How an Orvis Fly Rod is Made, And Inshore Fishing Tips

"The Morning Hatch" is a daily dose of anything fly fishing, human interest, and sometimes from left field. It will be short, sweet, informative, and hopefully entertaining. Enjoy it as a morning starter with your cup of joe.

Jasper Taback

The colors of a wild brookie burn bright in a WV creek.
The colors of a wild brookie burn bright in a WV creek. / Photo by Chase McCoy

In this edition of The Morning Hatch:

- "A collection of images from the world's finest fly fishing school." - A year at The School of Trout


- If you’ve ever wondered how fly rods are crafted, here you go. - How Fly Rods Are Made: A Fascinating Tour of the Orvis Rod Shop


- Beginner’s Corner: Inshore fishing doesn’t need to be complicated - How to Gear Up for Inshore Fishing Success: Keep It Simple

What is the Roadless Rule?


byTodd Tanner - Hatch Magazine


"One of the blessings — and it is truly a blessing — of running a small fly fishing school is that I get to work with several stellar professional photographers. Which means that I’m afforded an opportunity to see fly fishing, and nature in the raw, though their lenses as well as my own." Cont.

How Fly Rods Are Made: A Fascinating Tour of the Orvis Rod Shop


by Phil Monahan - Midcurrent


“Have you ever wondered how a fly rod is made? A couple years ago, the Magnolia Network toured the Orvis Rod Shop in Manchester, Vermont, and they recently posted the video on Youtube…” Cont.

Beginner’s Corner

How to Gear Up for Inshore Fishing Success: Keep It Simple


By Jason Halfen - Game & Fish Magazine


“Just as sure as beads of sweat will roll down your forehead and sting your eyes, the heat of summer will spark terrific inshore fishing in many areas. Down South, for instance, popular targets like redfish, speckled trout and snook are characteristically active as water temperatures climb, feeding aggressively in preparation for their summer or fall spawning…” Cont.

Thanks for starting your morning here. Tight lines. JT

Published
Jasper Taback
JASPER TABACK

Jasper Taback began his outdoor career in the mountains of northern Colorado, where a short stint guiding anglers on trout streams evolved into a budding career writing about all things fly fishing. He has published more than forty articles in AnyCreek’s Outdoor Academy, highlighting the top fishing guides and destinations across the globe. An avid angler in the warm months, he spends his winters skiing and hunting waterfowl. Jasper is a graduate of Pomona College in Southern California.

