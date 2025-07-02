The Morning Hatch – The World's Finest Fly Fishing School, How an Orvis Fly Rod is Made, And Inshore Fishing Tips
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- "A collection of images from the world's finest fly fishing school." - A year at The School of Trout
- If you’ve ever wondered how fly rods are crafted, here you go. - How Fly Rods Are Made: A Fascinating Tour of the Orvis Rod Shop
- Beginner’s Corner: Inshore fishing doesn’t need to be complicated - How to Gear Up for Inshore Fishing Success: Keep It Simple
byTodd Tanner - Hatch Magazine
"One of the blessings — and it is truly a blessing — of running a small fly fishing school is that I get to work with several stellar professional photographers. Which means that I’m afforded an opportunity to see fly fishing, and nature in the raw, though their lenses as well as my own." Cont.
How Fly Rods Are Made: A Fascinating Tour of the Orvis Rod Shop
by Phil Monahan - Midcurrent
“Have you ever wondered how a fly rod is made? A couple years ago, the Magnolia Network toured the Orvis Rod Shop in Manchester, Vermont, and they recently posted the video on Youtube…” Cont.
Beginner’s Corner
How to Gear Up for Inshore Fishing Success: Keep It Simple
By Jason Halfen - Game & Fish Magazine
“Just as sure as beads of sweat will roll down your forehead and sting your eyes, the heat of summer will spark terrific inshore fishing in many areas. Down South, for instance, popular targets like redfish, speckled trout and snook are characteristically active as water temperatures climb, feeding aggressively in preparation for their summer or fall spawning…” Cont.
