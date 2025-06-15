The Morning Hatch - Tuna Blowing Up Fly Rods, Return of a Native Trout, And Tarpon on Top
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
- Any story from Jen Ripple is worth a read. She is an accomplished angler, a skilled photographer, and takes on the most challenging (and often dangerous) fly fishing trips. In this article, she is fly fishing the Darién Gap of Colombia for Tuna. She's not selling anything, giving instructions on how to cast, or reviewing gear. It's just humor and adventure in the wildest of places. - Looking for a Few Good Men
- Native trout making a comeback is always welcome news. - Return of the Redband Rainbow
- Eye Candy. An exciting video of fishing for Tarpon with poppers in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. - Tarpon on Poppers | The Holy Well | Official 2023 Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T)Selection
Looking for a Few Good Men
by Jess McGlothlin - FIELD ETHOS
"Three hours later we have two broken fly rods, three broken fly lines, and one team member in the process of being air-evacuated to Medellín with a ruptured quadriceps tendon. Trying to coordinate a medical evacuation from a boat to a military base to a lodge back to the base to an airstrip to a hospital in Medellín and eventually to the U.S. was a new one for me.
Colombia. It keeps you on your toes." Cont...
Return of the Redband Rainbow
by Angela Montana - Montana OUTDOOR
"Montana’s only native rainbow trout is making a comeback in the northwest corner of the state.
Rainbow trout are common throughout much of our state due to widespread stocking. However, most of the places rainbow trout exist today are outside of its native range in Montana. The lone exception is the Kootenai drainage where you will find native Columbia River interior redband trout, a subspecies commonly known as redband trout." Cont...
Tarpon on Poppers | The Holy Well
