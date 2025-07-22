The Morning Hatch - World Record Trout, ICast Awards, and Freshwater Fish Like it Complicated
In this edition of The Morning Hatch:
• Who knew there were so many trout species in the world? Some listed aren't even true trout, but char. - World Record Trout: The Biggest Trout Ever Caught
• ICAST- The International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades is the world's largest annual trade show for the sportfishing industry. It is an event where manufacturers debut new fishing gear, tackle, electronics, and apparel to retailers, buyers, and the media. - Who Won the Best of Category Awards at ICAST?
• An interesting article about something seasoned anglers already know, but now it's "official." - Research shows freshwater fish like complicated shoreline environments, just as saltwater species do
World Record Trout: The Biggest Trout Ever Caught
By Doug Olander - WIRED2Fish
"The all-tackle record of a huge lake trout answers the question “What is the biggest trout ever caught on rod and reel?” But that question, in fairness, should ask what is the biggest trout ever caught,by species. There are many species of trout found in North America and “big” is all relative. For example, for the rather obscure little Gila trout, a 3-pounder is a monster. The list here considers 10 of the species caught in the U.S. However, beyond this lineup there are others not included here; many are obscure or not found in this country. These, listed by the IGFA, include Adriatic, aurora, biwamasu, cutbow, Dolly Varden, masu, ohrid, red-spotted masu, and sunapee species." Cont.
Who Won the Best of Category Awards at ICAST?
By Game & Fish
"These new fishing products won Best of Category awards Wednesday night at ICAST 2025 in Orlando, based on voting by show attendees and media. Each product will be voted on again Thursday to determine the overall Best of Show winner." Cont.
Research shows freshwater fish like complicated shoreline environments, just as saltwater species do.
by Rick Hellman, University of Kansas - PHYS.ORG
"Van de Riet said he first got the idea for a variegated panel whose design simulates native plant roots while living along a Florida canal many years ago.
'We saw bait fish being chased by predators literally leaping up against the flat side of the seawall, trying to evade them, because they had nowhere else to go," he said. The roots of mangrove trees that once lined almost all of Florida's shoreline "were a logical source of inspiration" for the nooks and crannies of an artificial Reef Wall panel, Van de Riet said, "given what we've replaced.' " Cont.
Now, have a good day. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover