The Must Have Road Trip Accessory: A Tenkara Rod

Recently, some friends and I decided to make the trip up for some spring snowboarding at Mammoth Mountain. Given the nice weather, however, I was hoping to squeeze in a bit of fishing along Highway 395 in the trout paradise that is the Eastern Sierras.

Tenkara: The Rod You Always Have Room For

The problem? Three adults, four snowboards, and all the food, gear, and supplies needed for a snow trip left little room for fishing gear in the back of a Subaru Forester. The solution? Pick up a compact, super-portable tenkara rod.

Originating in Japan, tenkara simplifies fishing by foregoing a reel and relying on the rod and a single-length line to present the bait. Tenkara rods are collapsible, convenient, and portable, perfect for back country hikes or quick impromptu sessions at roadside waters.

Stuffed car? No problem! There is always room for a tenkara rod | Cory Hayashi

After researching various options, I settled on the Hane from Tenkara USA. The Hane is a lightweight 10'10" rod that collapses down to just 15". Given that most of the lakes in the area were still closed, the rod would be perfect for the rivers and creeks that are open all year. Paired with a foldable net and a small bag with terminal tackle, my minimalist setup was complete, and stowed easily amongst the other gear.

Snowboarding or Fishing? Why Not Both?

Spring road trips to the Eastern Sierras will give you access to both world class snowboarding and trout fishing | Cristina Samiley

After some morning runs on the slopes, the sun quickly turned the conditions to slush, so it was time to drive back to Los Angeles and hit up a couple favorite spots on the way home. Before this trip, I only had time for a couple quick test sessions with the rod, so this would be my first real action and I was anxious to see what the Hane could do. Finding a spot on the Lower Owens River with some surfacing fish, I quickly got to work.

Tenkara Fishing in the Eastern Sierras

Fighting a fish is a breeze with a tenkara. No reel is needed, just lift the rod to bring it in. | Cristina Samiley

The setup of a tenkara rod is minimal. Attach your preferred tippet to the rod, add a short leader, tie on a fly, and you are ready to go. Casting is simple, too. You can use traditional fly fishing casting techniques or, if you're in a brushy area, opt for the bow and arrow technique. Adding to the simplicity of tenkara, fighting fish is as easy as it gets. Just lift the rod, and the soft tip will absorb all the runs and head shakes as you coax the fish to your net.

The Hane From Tenkara USA: Final Verdict

Overall, the Hane performed admirably. The rod itself was lightweight and comfortable, yet strong enough to pull on a couple willing trout as well as get out of snags. Casting was intuitive and easy and I found myself hitting my targets regularly. Once the current took over, getting the fly back in the right spot was, again, very easy as the line's direct connection to the rod tip means very precise mends.

Given the compact nature of the rod, you can bet it will be coming with me on all flights and road trips that take me near fishable water. Now every trip can be a fishing trip!

With a tenkara rod, you will always be ready in case a good fishing opportunity comes up. | Ken Baldwin

All in all, I appreciated the simplicity of the whole experience. Fishing at its best is uncomplicated, and it doesn't get more straightforward than tenkara fishing.

Coming Soon: Fishing the Eastern Sierra Trout Opener

Having fulfilled the tenkara side quest, it was time to hit the road once more, but first, a quick detour at Convict Lake to do some scouting ahead of the season opener on April 25. The lake is free of ice and snow, and it didn't take long to spot a couple of two-pounders swimming by the outlet. I will be back soon for Fishmas.

While Convict Lake is currently closed to fishing, two nice sized rainbows were spotted ahead of the Eastern Sierra Fishing Opening Day on April 25, 2026 | Cory Hayashi

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