The New Fiberglass Fly Rods - A Pure Pleasure to Fly Fish With
Fast, Extra Fast, Supremely Extra Fast, So fast you are into your forward cast before you even back cast.
As My Dad Used to Say, “Slow Down, Son.”
Back in the day, it was commonplace to fish a "slow" rod. Fast and Extra Fast rods weren't the norm until the 90s and into the 2000s. I'm sure there is a whole generation of fly anglers that don't know what it feels like to fish a slow-action rod. That's a shame because, if done right, and with the right mindset, there can be a real pleasure found in a day spent fishing slow and deliberate.
Slowing Down: A Rekindling of the Lost Art of Fiberglass Fly Fishing
I'm noticing that a growing number of fly anglers are rediscovering the pleasures of fishing a fiberglass fly rod. It's a stark contrast to the snappy, high-performance rods that have become today's norm. What many anglers are discovering is there's a sweetness in fiberglass that you won't find in today's "Stealth Bomber" rods. It's a soft, smooth, easy feel similar to the traditional glass our fathers fished, without the weight.
Use Fly Fishing To Get Away From All Things Social and Digital
I'm a fan of fly fishing saltwater. Big water, fast rods, and bigger fish. I live in Charleston, SC and I can find a lot of opportunities to fish the salt up and down the East Coast. But sometimes I need to check out, go slow and small, and get away from everything "social." What usually works for me is a small freshwater creek, a few flies, and a fiberglass fly rod.
Find Places To Escape Right in Your Back Yard
North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia are loaded with creeks and streams where I can find rainbow trout, brown trout, and native brookies. To get to some of these streams takes a walk in the woods. I use the hike in as a transition to check out of my day-to-day life and into the right mindset for slowing down.
When Fly Fishing was Simple
I believe these "small" trips are the heart and soul of my fly fishing life. This is the type of water I learned how to fly fish on, and it's the waters I return to when it's more about the fly fishing and less about the catching. I make an effort to go slow, each step taking me further away from the daily noise.
Fiberglass Days
I call these outings a Fiberglass day. On these days I don't worry about precise, pinpoint casting. I know my loops will be a little bigger, my casting a little looser. That's ok, it's not a high performance day. Catching a 13 inch brook trout is an accomplishment, and the fight it will put on a 3 weight fiberglass rod it's a blast.
The Language of Trout
To cast a fiberglass rod well, you have to practice patience and taking your time. Each cast requires a slower, deliberate motion, letting things unfold. It just so happens that these are things that trout respond well to.
A Good Sandwich Counts for a Lot
To make the day complete I pack in a good sandwich, something chocolate, and a bottle of beer. It's important we define what a "good" sandwich is. It's simple, find a neighborhood deli that has been around for at least 15 years, or a Publix Grocery Store. Get a "Pub Sub" from Publix and you will know what I'm talking about.
Find a spot along the creek to sit down, eat the sandwich and drink the beer. Don't do this in a hurry, instead find a big pool or a promising stretch of water and set up a good eating/viewing spot to just watch.
Let it Breathe
Let the pool come to life as you eat. About 15 minutes into sitting quietly things will start to happen in and around the water. The birds will start singing and the living things that ran and hid when you showed up start to come back out to do what they do when you aren't there. This goes for the fish too. If you sit long enough and quiet enough, the alpha fish of the pool may raise its head and reveal itself.
A Timeless Investment
I know thousand dollar, high tech rods are the rage right now, but if you don't have a fiberglass rod in your collection you really should treat yourself to one. A good fiberglass rod is like a classic car. It won't go out of style or become dated, it's already dated, that's exactly what you want.
Sharpen the Saw
It's not a rod you will fish on every outing, but there will be those days when you want to shift gears and get lost in the woods on a small creek. Experience the old school, butter like feel of casting, before graphite came along. It's a healthy reset, a "sharpening of the saw" as author Steven Covey likes to call it. You don't need much, a fiberglass fly rod, a small box of flies, and a packed lunch. KB
