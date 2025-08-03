Fishing

Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Big Browns on the Bow, Why Walleye Eyes Glow, and the Orvis Helios F Fly Rod

From big browns on the Bow River, to why walleye’s eyes glow, to a review of the Orvis Helios F Fly Rod, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week.

Kurt Mazurek

1.) Big Browns on the Bow River in Calgary With Dave Brown Outfitters

A fly angler releasing a big brown trout into the Bow River in Calgary.
A big brown from the Bow River in Calgary. / Photo by Jasper Taback

This past week, I had the chance to go up to Alberta and float the Bow River in Calgary – a river known for growing strong, beautiful trophy brown and rainbow trout. It didn’t disappoint; I broke my personal best for brown trout, not once, but three times — each one bigger than the last.

The Bow is best fished from a drift boat with a good guide at the oars. Luckily, I got to fish with Dave Brown, who's spent decades on the river and knows it inside and out…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Why Walleye Eyes Glow and How It Can Help You Catch More Fish

The author holds up a nice walleye he caught just after dark. The walleye's tapetum lucidum causes the eye to glow in photos.
Learn why walleye eyes glow in photos and at night. Discover how the tapetum lucidum boosts their vision and makes them deadly low-light predators. / Photo by Joe Shead

You’ve no doubt seen the eye of a walleye turn glassy white in photos or when a light shines on it. And you’ve certainly seen a deer’s eyes shine in the headlights.

These glowing eyes, which are also common in nocturnal animals and even cats and dogs, help animals see better in low-light conditions. And it’s all thanks to a special reflective layer in the eyes called the tapetum lucidum…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) The Orvis Helios F Fly Rod: When Slower Is Better in Saltwater Fly Fishing

A fly angler releasing a striped bass.
Releasing is the second-best part of catching. / Photo by Ken Baldwin

Continued from "Are Orvis Helios D and F Fly Rods Really That Different on the Water?".

In June, I took the 8-weight Orvis Helios D and Helios F fly rods with me to fish the Brewster Flats of Cape Cod. I wanted to put them through a week of hard fishing on the flats and in the surf. I read all the specs on both rods, but still didn't have a sense of what they could do. I wanted a real-world understanding of the difference in the two rods - an understanding I could only gain by fishing them side by side…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

