What It’s Like to Fly Fish for the Tigerfish of the Okavango Delta
Where the Wild Things Are
We pulled up on the inside point where a tributary flowed into the main river. I was setting the anchor when the water twenty feet away blew apart and a huge head—mouth wide open—came up out of the deep. I moved from the bow back toward the guide. This wasn’t a zoo, and there were no bars between me and a hippo.
Adam Kapinga, the Nxamaseri Island Lodge fishing guide, assured me we were fine—and to rig up. This was a good spot for tigerfish. How did he know this? Because all of the crocodiles are crowding the point. Welcome to Africa.
Fly Fishing for Tigerfish
The tigerfish is an evil-looking, beast of a fish with razor-sharp fangs, a bad disposition, and not a picky eater. I came to fish for them in September, during the dry season, when the floodplains are empty and everything—fish, bait, and river life—is concentrated in the main channels. Prime time to target tigerfish feeding on the mass of life squeezed into what’s left of the river.
Using Largemouth Bass as My Reference Point
I tied on a streamer and cast just past the point into deeper water. If I were targeting largemouth bass, this would qualify as a classic ambush point. I had never fished for tigerfish, and this was my first cast of the day.
Africa Don’t Mess Around
A first cast usually consists of getting the amount of line out I want to work with, checking drag, loosening my fingers, and finding a rhythm. Once I get everything right, I ease into my casting and figure out a presentation that’ll get the fish to bite.
Nope - with zero awareness or expectations on my part, something deep slammed my fly and ripped the line right out of my hands. No subtle tap, no pause, no head shake—just the hit of a freight train headed out.
Blindsided by a Fish
Fly line burned through my fingers, and I could swear I’d hooked the hippo. Then a big fish rocketed out of the water sixty feet from the boat—and then it was off. WTF! What the heck just happened?
The Tigerfish
The teeth and the eyes are its most obvious features, but what leaves me shaking my head is their power and speed.
From Zero to One Hundred
When a tigerfish takes your streamer, it’s gone—your line rips through the water, and the next thing you see is the fish airborne. More often than not, it throws the hook. I probably hooked one in five that struck.
Learn the Strip-Set
You have to strip-set hard; lifting the rod like you would for trout does nothing. But that hit—even a few seconds of the fight—is everything. It’s a pure adrenaline rush.
Those Teeth Are No Joke
Tigerfish teeth are lethal. They will trash your streamers down to the head and hook. You need at least a forty-pound leader. Don’t bother tapering—just run five or six feet of forty-pound, then add six inches of wire. Scientific Anglers makes a great knotable wire tippet. I loop-to-loop it to the leader, then a no-slip loop knot to the streamer.
Check Your Leader, All of It
Check your leader often—up high too, not just near the wire. I got busted off on a big fish because of a tiny nick five feet up the line, a clean cut. My only explanation is that a tooth grazed it. After that, I checked every few fish and often found nicks.
The Streamers
Don’t get fancy like I did. Forget the extra feathers and flash. Four- to six-inch streamers—Clouser or Clouser variations—were the most productive. They cast easier, sink fast, and like I’ve learned from chasing largemouth bass, a Clouser's dropping and hopping movement triggers strikes. Bright colors work. Silver and flash work even better. The water’s murky.
Fly Rods
Leave your 8-weight at home. A 9-weight is the minimum; I sometimes fished a 10 when throwing topwater. Even a small three-pound tigerfish will put a bend in a 9-weight.
My Set-Ups
- St. Croix Evos, 9'/9-weight. A lightweight rod I can fish all day, that can handle the big streamers, and can blast out long casts when needed. This is one of my favorite rods in my collection.
- Thomas & Thomas Exocett 88. 8'8", 9-weight. I chose this rod because of its exceptional lifting strength. Throwing deep sinking lines and big streamers, I knew I would need a rod that could lift a powerful fish from debris and the depths.
& Reels
- The Abel SDS 7/8 is my workhorse reel—it has a dependable drag, built for big fish, and can handle abuse. I'm comfortable fishing it up to a 9-weight.
- The Lamson Centerfire 10-weight. This reel has a great drag and is lightweight for its size. Casting a 10-weight rod in the brutal heat is work enough; I try to keep the reel lightweight.
Fly Line / Leader / Tippet
If I were limited to one fly line, it’d be a sinking line. A floating line will catch a few fish, mostly small ones. The bigger fish hold deep, and you have to get down to them. My setup caught over forty tigerfish in three days:
- Fly Line: Scientific Anglers Sonar Titan 3D Sink I/3/5. I think this is the best sinking line on the market.
- Leader: Scientific Anglers Absolute Fluorocarbon Shock Tippet, 40 lb. A tigerfish’s teeth are built to cut through bone and scales; even a 100-pound leader isn’t safe from being sliced in half.
- Tippet: Scientific Anglers Absolute Predator 7×7 Knot-able Wire, 40 lb (6–10").
Stripping Gloves
Wear them. These fish are powerful, and when you hook one, and it takes off, your line will burn or cut into your fingers. You don't want to lose a big fish because you had to let go of your line.
Africa Is Unlike Anything I’ve Experienced
To state the obvious, fishing in Africa is different. In Alaska, you’ve got the bears—that keeps your head on a swivel—but beyond that, it could be Montana or Idaho. Any beautiful river.
“Welcome to the Jungle” (Well… the Okavango Delta)
But Africa? It’s game on all the time. You’re not at the top of the food chain. You’re not even one or two steps down. You’re in it—part of the mix—both predator and prey. And it makes for some of the most exciting and memorable fishing I’ve ever experienced. KB - Follow me on my Fly Fishing on SI's Facebook page.
"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot
You Might Also Like These Fly Fishing Related Articles:
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for the purpose of evaluation.The views and assessments presented are my own.