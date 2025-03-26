The Wild Native Brook Trout—Fly Fishing for One of Nature’s Most Beautiful Fish
There’s a lot to like about brook trout – even if they're technically a char, not a trout. They sport otherworldly colors, dwell in only the cleanest bodies of water, and attack dry flies with a ferocity that seems unfit for their relatively small frames. They’ve become a favorite among fly anglers in the American West – but to get the best of what brook trout fishing offers, head east.
Home Waters
Brookies are native to the eastern United States, from alpine lakes in Labrador down to the mountains of north Georgia. Labrador grows ‘em to over ten pounds, while Appalachia features more in the six-inch range. Why the crazy size difference? They’re different strains of brook trout, each adapted to the unique environments they inhabit – from cold, nutrient-rich northern lakes and rivers to the smaller, warmer mountain streams of the south.
Northern Brook Trout
The northern strain of the brook trout is what you’ll encounter if you fish for brookies in the Rockies. In the late 1800s, these fish were stocked out West for recreational fishing purposes, and they’ve held on strong – but they don't grow quite as big as they do in their northeastern home waters. Visit Labrador, and you'll experience a whole new world of brook trout fishing.
Southern Brook Trout
These brook trout are smaller than their northern counterparts but by no means less impressive. The colors of Southern Appalachian brook trout are a sight to see, and the mountain streams they live in are pretty spectacular, too. You can expect a decent hike to reach most of these headwater streams, but you won't find these striking fish anywhere else.
Fly Fishing Native Waters
Catching a fish in its native waters is a singular experience – you can tell from how they look and act that they're right where they belong. There’s been a great deal of trout relocation and habitat disruption over the years, but there are still places where brook trout thrive in the environments they’ve always called home. If the opportunity arises to get to one of these special places, it’s always worth the trip.