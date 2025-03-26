Fishing

The Wild Native Brook Trout—Fly Fishing for One of Nature’s Most Beautiful Fish

If you get the chance to fish for native brook trout in their home waters, don't pass it up.

Jasper Taback

A close look at a northern brook trout.
A close look at a northern brook trout. / Photo by Thomas Freund

There’s a lot to like about brook trout – even if they're technically a char, not a trout. They sport otherworldly colors, dwell in only the cleanest bodies of water, and attack dry flies with a ferocity that seems unfit for their relatively small frames. They’ve become a favorite among fly anglers in the American West – but to get the best of what brook trout fishing offers, head east. 

Home Waters

Brookies are native to the eastern United States, from alpine lakes in Labrador down to the mountains of north Georgia. Labrador grows ‘em to over ten pounds, while Appalachia features more in the six-inch range. Why the crazy size difference? They’re different strains of brook trout, each adapted to the unique environments they inhabit – from cold, nutrient-rich northern lakes and rivers to the smaller, warmer mountain streams of the south.

Northern Brook Trout

The northern strain of the brook trout is what you’ll encounter if you fish for brookies in the Rockies. In the late 1800s, these fish were stocked out West for recreational fishing purposes, and they’ve held on strong – but they don't grow quite as big as they do in their northeastern home waters. Visit Labrador, and you'll experience a whole new world of brook trout fishing.

Southern Brook Trout 

These brook trout are smaller than their northern counterparts but by no means less impressive. The colors of Southern Appalachian brook trout are a sight to see, and the mountain streams they live in are pretty spectacular, too. You can expect a decent hike to reach most of these headwater streams, but you won't find these striking fish anywhere else.

Fly Fishing Native Waters 

Catching a fish in its native waters is a singular experience – you can tell from how they look and act that they're right where they belong. There’s been a great deal of trout relocation and habitat disruption over the years, but there are still places where brook trout thrive in the environments they’ve always called home. If the opportunity arises to get to one of these special places, it’s always worth the trip.

Read Next

feed

Published
Jasper Taback
JASPER TABACK

Jasper Taback began his outdoor career in the mountains of northern Colorado, where a short stint guiding anglers on trout streams evolved into a budding career writing about all things fly fishing. He has published more than forty articles in AnyCreek’s Outdoor Academy, highlighting the top fishing guides and destinations across the globe. An avid angler in the warm months, he spends his winters skiing and hunting waterfowl. Jasper is a graduate of Pomona College in Southern California.

Home/Fly Fishing