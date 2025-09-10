Fishing

Collecting Antique & Vintage Fishing Lures: Where Nostalgia Meets Big Bucks

From Heddon and Pflueger classics to the legendary Haskell Minnow, learn how to identify, value, and collect old fishing lures.

Jeff Morrison

What treasures can be found in your Grampa's old fishing tackle box? An old fishing tackle box like this may produce a cornucopia of valuable antique or rare vintage fishing collectables lures worth a small fortune. Collecting vintage and antique fishing lures is exciting and lucrative while helping to preserve our fishing heritage.
What treasures can be found in your Grampa's old fishing tackle box? An old fishing tackle box like this may produce a cornucopia of valuable antique or rare vintage fishing collectables lures worth a small fortune. Collecting vintage and antique fishing lures is exciting and lucrative while helping to preserve our fishing heritage. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

Why Collect Antique Fishing Lures? Nostalgia, Craftsmanship, and Value

Photo of vintage Helen Flatfish Mod F7 in CH Color lying on its original box in mint condition.
Similar to oil painting, the age of the work, the artist’s name and reputation are all factors. Antique lure collecting boils down to three things: Nostalgia, craftsmanship and money. Finding that rare treasure will motivate collectors more than anything else. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

The interest in collecting antique fishing tackle has increased in recent years, explained in part by the simple law of supply and demand. But just because a lure looks old doesn’t mean it is necessarily collectible. Finding and identifying valuable antique fishing lures requires knowledge, a good eye and a bit of luck.

As with any original work of art, the age of the work, the impact it has on the viewer, and the artist’s reputation are all factors affecting its value. Finding that rare treasure motivates collectors more than anything. And never knowing when or where that next find will come, adds to the excitement. Your grandpa's old tackle box may hold treasures aplenty and untold wealth.

The Antique Lure Collector Mindset

Photo of world renown antique lure collector Dr Michael Echols in front of one of his many antique fishing lure collections.
Dr Michael Echols on Antiquelures.com is one of the world's most famous antique lure collectors. Dr Echols collection exemplifies both art and history from the early 1900's in the form of old fishing lures. His collection has been valued at more than 1 million dollars. / Photo by Antiquelures.com

Michael Echols is a foremost authority on vintage fishing tackle. Drawn to this passion by the craftsmanship of the lures made in the early-1900s, his deep appreciation for the aesthetic value of old fishing tackle inspires him to preserve fishing heritage through these old lures.

Plus, Echols sees his collection as a great financial investment. Considering his collection is worth over one million dollars today, he appears to be right.

Antique and vintage lure collectors are among the most dedicated collectors in the world. For these diehards, monetary value is a consideration when searching for rarities, but not the only factor. The nostalgic treasure-hunter excitement of capturing a small part of fishing history has its own special appeal.

Where to Find Vintage Lures and What to Look For

Print screen of an Etsy transaction where buyer paid $57.69 for a collection of vintage loose lures in average condition.
Not all antique lure collections sell for big bucks, but may still bring some profits to the seller. Online sites such as eBay and Etsy are great market places for buying and selling antique fishing lures. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

The average vintage or antique fishing lure sells for $10-50, while more rare lures in mint condition, including original box etc, go for hundreds and even thousands of dollars. Scan the various online marketplaces like Etsy, eBay and Facebook Marketplace for locations to buy and sell old lures. You will learn quickly which old lures are worth money, and those that are less desirable.

Photo of two old Mill Run Jointed Beno fishing lures lying in a vintage metal fishing tackle box.
More complex or unique fishing lure patterns or colors can generate more interest among collectors. These two old Mill Run Jointed Beno lures in different patterns and colors are examples pf the oddities collectors look for. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

A high-level of craftsmanship and the complexity of the lure’s design can dictate its collectibility. Collectors look for the oddities in a set rather than the run-of-the-mill generic looking fishing plugs.

Photo showing 3 vintage Heddon River Runt fishing lures of the same year displayed side-by-side, on an old metal tackle box.
Some vintage and antique fishing lure collectors focus on lures from one specific collection year, such as this group of 3 Heddon River Runts of different colors. A full run set of all colors from the same year is highly desirable. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

For some, focusing on a specific lure manufacturer, region of origin, manufacturing date range, or lure type, can be a satisfying approach. It allows you to dig deep and really become an expert on your chosen niche. For example, some collectors specialize in fishing tackle and memorabilia from manufactures such as Lucky Strike lures and AL&W tackle, both made in Canada.

Photo showing the vintage AL&W Lazy loon fishing lure sitting on top of a old metal tackle box
Some vintage and antique fishing lure collectors focus on fishing tackle and memorabilia from manufactures in other country's, such as AL&W tackle of Canada. The Lazy Loon was one of AL&W's most popular fishing lures in the mid 20th century. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

The Midwestern U.S. -Antique and Vintage Fishing Lure Mecca

Photo of rare antique Pflueger Metalized Minnow fishing lure patented in 1919, out of Akron, Ohio, sitting on vintage box.
Old fishing lures from makers like Heddon, of Dowagiac, Michigan, South Bend Baits from South Bend, Indiana and Creek Chubb Bait Company of Garrett, Indiana, and Pflueger of Akron, Ohio, lead the way in old lures collectability. They are highly prize for their craftsmanship, historical significance, rarity, and brand reputation and therefore offer the highest lure values. Focus on US lure makers for the biggest bucks. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

Enthusiasts in the U.S. are true pioneers of antique lure collecting and still lead the way today. All the most valuable antique and vintage fishing tackle was made in the U.S.A.

The Midwestern United States are the undeniable world mecca of vintage and antique lure manufacturing, from the late 19th and early 20th century. Old fishing lures from such makers as Pflueger of Akron, Ohio; Heddon of Dowagiac, Michigan; South Bend Baits from South Bend, Indiana; and Creek Chubb Bait Company of Garrett, Indiana are considered real classics. They are highly prized for their craftsmanship, historical significance, rarity, and brand reputation and therefore fetch the highest lure values.

The Importance of Lure Boxes in Antique Collecting

Photo of vintage Victory fishing lure lying against its original box in very good condition.
The lure box is the first thing to deteriorate, and often the most valuable part of collections. Antique and vintage fishing lures may double or even triple in value if the box is present. Original paperwork and box can also authenticate a lure's original model number. / Photo by Barbara Jackson from Pixabay.

To collectors, an antique lure's original box can be as important as the lure itself. Since the factory box (usually cardboard) is the first thing to deteriorate, it can be more rare than the lure. Antique lures may double or even triple in value if the original box is present and in good condition. Original paperwork and box markings can also authenticate a lure's original model number.

Photo of vintage Eppinger Daredevil lure paperwork sitting on an old metal tackle box.
Antique and vintage fishing lures may double or even triple in value to a collector if the box is present. Original paperwork can also authenticate a lure's original model number. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

These four manufacturer’s lures seem to increase value most when the original box is present: Creek Chub Bait Company, Heddon, Pflueger and South Bend. For example, an antique Heddon "Zara Spook" is worth $40-50 loose. The same lure with its original box is worth $200-300. The presence of a box can help or hinder the lure value and collectability depending on its condition.

Photo of Original Rapala Minnow fishing lure in the box
The factory fishing lure box is the first thing to deteriorate, it is often the most valuable part of a collection. Antique and vintage lures may double or even triple in value if the box is present. Original paperwork and box can also authenticate a lure's original model number. / Photo by Jeff Morrison
Photo of vintage Miller Spoon pictured in an old dilapidated box with signs of corrosion.
An original lure box in very poor condition, on the other hand, will devalue a vintage or antique lure . The presence of a box can help or hinder the lure value and collectability depending on its condition. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

The Holy Grail: The Legendary Haskell Minnow

Picture of the Haskell 'Giant Minnow" made by Riley Haskall in 1859, which sold at Lang's auction in 2003 for $101, 200.
The coveted Haskell Minnow, patented in 1859 by Riley Haskall of Plainesville, Ohio sets the precedent for antique and vintage fishing lure collecting. / Photo by Haskell Lures

When it comes to valuable fishing tackle, there is one lure in particular which stands head and shoulders above the rest. The Haskell Minnow made by Riley Haskell of Painesville, Ohio in 1859, fetched an incredible $101,200 at a recent Lang's auction! Tracey Shirley, who purchased the famous lure set a world record for the highest price ever shelled-out for a single fishing collectible! This special lure was sold with its original wooden box with R. Haskell stamped on one end. Only a handful of Haskell minnows have ever turned up.

Photo of an old tackle box, old fishing reels with scattered lures of various conditions spread around.
Understanding jargon used by collectors to describe vintage lure condition will educate and inform those wanting to get into collecting themselves. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

Antique Fishing Lure Terminology Every Collector Should Know

Antique fishing lure collectors use buzz words and terminology unique to the industry, to describe condition. Understanding jargon used by collectors will educate and inform those wanting to get into vintage lure collecting.

1. Hook Drag

Photo of old jerkbait fishing lure with extensive hook drag damage, held at the end of a fisherman's line.
Marks left on the finish of a lure created by "hook drag" will greatly devalue a collectable vintage lure such as this old Suick Musky Thriller. / Photo by Jeff Morrison



‘Hook drag’ describes markings left by the lure’s hook on the varnish or paint of the bait. The degree of hook drag is relative to its overall condition. If there is only very light hook drag, it may not detract from the value of the collected lure.

2. Crazing

Photo showing vintage Flatfish fishing lure with heavy crazing of the original varnish.
Time has not been kind to many lures that were given a thick coat of varnish during production, resulting in "crazing" or cracks in its finish. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

‘Crazing’ in antique fishing lures indicates a minor separation of the paint, or varnish, which occurs with age. Antique lures like the Southbend or Heddon, which were heavily varnished in original production, will show natural crazing today, an indicator of age.

3. Whizzed

Photo of a vintage fishing lure, by AL&W Stewart, showing signs of 'whizzing' due to over polishing.
Over time, the original finished has been completely ‘whizzed’ from this old AL&W Stewart fishing spoon. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

‘Whizzed’ describes a lure that is rubbed or polished extensively, beyond the point of practicality. Whizzed antique fishing tackle with outside varnish or finish removed greatly devalues the item.

4. Worm Burn

Image showing closeup of worm burn damage caused to a vintage wooden fishing lure over time from a soft bait lying against it
A soft plastic can melt a burn-like mark into an old vintage fishing lure over time, such as these marks on this old lure. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

Worm burn occurs when a soft plastic worm is allowed to contact a lure’s paint for an extended period of time, like when stored together in a single compartment of a tackle box. The lure’s soft plastic can have a chemical reaction with the paint and melts a burn-like mark, similar to a cigarette burn, into the lure’s finish, decreasing its value.

Join the NFLCC: Connect with Antique Fishing Tackle Collectors

Photo of the NFLCC award certificate from 2010
NFLCC membership includes quarterly issues of the org's Gazette, articles by vintage tackle collectors plus useful historical information, and calendar of club events, and news and updates. / Photo by National Fishing Lure Collectors Club

The National Fishing Lure Collectors Club (NFLCC) is an educational, non-profit organization founded in 1976, to foster awareness of antique fishing tackle, and a great way to get into lure collecting. NFLCC membership includes quarterly issues of their Gazette, loaded with articles by vintage tackle collectors plus useful historical information, and a calendar of club events. The organization holds Vintage Fishing Tackle Shows and one National Meeting in the U.S. each year.


Key Takeaways: Starting Your Vintage Lure Collection

Photo of two Heddon River Runts sitting side by side on an old wooden floor.
These 2 Heddon lures of the author's are part of a private vintage fishing lure collection passed down to him from his late father. Nostalgia and history are a big component of antique and vintage lure collecting. / Photo by Jeff Morrison
  • Antique and vintage fishing lure collecting is a hobby and activity enjoyed by thousands of avid collectors.
  • Antique lure value can range greatly depending on condition, presence of original box and originality.
  • Nostalgia, craftsmanship and financial profit are all is on motivating factors for antique and vintage lure collecting.
  • Join an organization such as the NFLCC to expand your vintage lure knowledge and meet like-minded collectors.
  • Online marketplaces such as Etsy, eBay and Facebook marketplace are great places for buying and selling old fishing lures.
Published |Modified
Jeff Morrison
JEFF MORRISON

Jeff Morrison (aka The Outdoors Guy) is an award-winning Canadian outdoor writer, book author, and nationally syndicated columnist with 30-years writing experience. With a background in fish & wildlife biology, Jeff’s passions include hunting, fishing, ATVing, camping and travel tourism. He has contributed to dozens of North American publications over the years under his ‘Outdoors Guy’ moniker. A dedicated father and family man, Jeff can usually be found pursuing bass, northern pike, muskie and trout near his mountain hunt camp or cottage.

Home/Freshwater