Why Crappies Go Deep in Winter: Understanding Seasonal Fishing Patterns
Why Crappies Seek Deep Water in Mid-Winter
In early winter, finding crappies is as easy as finding green aquatic vegetation. Big slabs will be right up in the greenery, where they not only find abundant foot, but cover, both for ambushing their prey and for hiding from those who seek to prey on them.
However, as the ice thickens and snow deepens, there is less light penetration. This impedes photosynthesis. Gradually, those lush, green plants die. As they decompose, they give off carbon dioxide, rather than oxygen, which is produced through photosynthesis. The ice also prevents wave action, which also serves to aerate the water. Oxygen levels wane and fish vacate the shallows.
Understanding the Role of Zooplankton in Crappie Migration
At the same time, another migration is going on. Zooplankton – tiny aquatic animals – drift out of the shallows and settle into the lake’s basin. These animals, which range from the microscopic level, up to 2 or 3 mm in length, make up a significant portion of the diet of crappies and bluegills.
When zooplankton numbers are high, they form dense clouds that provide an ample supply of food for feeding panfish. In fact, if you crank up the sensitivity on your flasher, you can sometimes see these plankton clouds in deep water. Find the level at which the plankton are in the water column, and you’ll probably find panfish as well.
Zooplankton propel themselves with tiny appendages. Some move in short, quick hops, while others move more slowly and predictably. Although these tiny creatures can move horizontally, one interesting phenomenon is their vertical movement. Zooplankton rise up in the water column in the evening, then settle back down toward the bottom at dawn. Crappie anglers who target their prey in the evening often catch suspended fish. This vertical migration of plankton is why crappies suspend in the evening. Bluegills will move up off the bottom to feed as well.
Anglers can use this “zooplankton in the basin” pattern to help them locate and catch panfish.
Every lake is different. Some are more fertile. Some have higher plankton densities. Some have higher populations of different plankton species. But few people really know much about plankton to even know what to look for.
Where to Find Crappie in the Winter
It’s pretty common knowledge among crappie anglers to look for the lake’s deep hole. That’s where the crappies will be (directly or indirectly because of plankton). However, you’re probably not going to find many crappies in a 70-foot hole. But holes in the 10- to even 50-foot range are distinct possibilities. It all depends on the lake.
I commonly fish basin holes topping out around 20 to 30 feet in midwinter. This pattern works well on lakes that are moderately deep and generally pretty clear.
The Ideal Lake for Ice Fishing Crappie
If I could pick the perfect lake for this pattern, I’d go with a shallow, fertile lake. I like shallow, fertile, marshy lakes that generally run 5 feet deep or so, then have one 10-foot hole. Then it’s a no-brainer. One of my favorite lakes for this pattern is a little deeper, generally averaging 5 to 8 feet, with a 24-foot hole. The crappie crowd always sets up on that one hole, but they wouldn’t have to. That lake also has secondary holes that drop from 6 feet down to small, well-defined 12-foot holes. They serve the exact same purpose. Plankton accumulate there and so do panfish. If you can look down into the water and see a pea-green tint, so much the better. I’m not sure if this is nutrients in the lake or clouds of plankton, but it usually means panfish.
Best Structure for Winter Panfish Success
Another thing to look for are deep slots. I’m looking for a deeper slot that has shallow water on two or more sides. If it’s thin and narrow, so much the better because there are fewer places for fish to be. Plankton will slide down the steep walls into the deep slot and congregate. These narrower slots are a good place to fish in those lakes where the “deep hole” is half the lake basin. These spots concentrate fish.
Deep Holes and Plankton Hold the Key to Winter Panfish Success
The next time you’re looking for mid-winter crappies (and bluegills), look to the deep holes or slots where plankton accumulate. Watch your electronics because fish may suspend, especially later in the day. Find the places where plankton accumulate and odds are you’ll find nice panfish.
