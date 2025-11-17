Scout Open Water Now for Early Ice Fishing Hotspots

Ice fishing season is just around the corner! To maximize your ability to find fish once the lakes skim over, it's a good idea to get on the soft water one more time to do a little scouting. You can cover water from a boat much faster than you can once ice forms. And odds are, fish won't move far between now and first ice.

Mark potential first ice spots on your fish finder, or use a handheld GPS or an app such as Navionics Boating by Garmin on your phone. | Joe Shead

Cover Open Water Fast to Find Ice Fishing Spots

Now is a good time to mark structure that you can fish later once ice forms. Look for points, outside turns, fish cribs, weedlines, transitions from hard bottom to soft and other fish-holding structure. Some fish locators, such as the Humminbird ICE XPLORE + MEGA Live 2 Bundle, can be used on your boat and then snap off and mount on an ice shuttle for ice fishing use. So you can take your waypoints with you. Or, simply mark spots on a handheld GPS or a mapping app on your phone such as Navionics Boating by Garmin.

From a boat, you can locate schools of fish much faster than you can once ice forms. | Joe Shead

Finding Fish Is Never a Bad Idea

Although it's not critical, you can look for fish now, too. Odds are, they won't go far between late fall and first ice. Cruise along slowly using side imaging to find fish, then make note of their locations and tuck that info away for hard water. Once lakes have turned over, many fish go shallow. Expect to find panfish, walleyes and pike in shallow, green weeds at first ice, although some species like crappies, may relate to deep holes. Now is a good time to find out where they're at!

First ice provides some of the best ice fishing of the year. Use your boat before ice forms to find structure and schools of fish. | Joe Shead

Once ice forms, finding fish becomes much harder. You'll need to pop a hole to check each spot. Granted, with technology such as Garmin LiveScope, you can see fish to the side, which makes finding fish significantly faster. But you still need to pop holes. And if you don't have that technology, you're back to the old school ways of Swiss cheesing the ice with holes to find fish. But you'll be a leg up on them if you've done your homework from a boat before ice forms.

Act Fast to Take Advantage of This Pre-Ice Opportunity

The clock is ticking on the open-water season as temperatures drop. And although many of us are anxiously looking forward to that first safe ice, let's not rush it. Get out once more on your favorite lake before winterizing that boat and find some good structure. Once ice forms and limits your mobility, you'll be glad you took the time for some pre-season scouting!