How to Become a Better Angler: 5 Expert Tips That Work for Any Fish on Any Water
We may talk a big game or post pictures of some really nice fish on social media, but very few of us are professional anglers. Whether you're just getting your feet wet in fishing, or you're a seasoned veteran, no matter your level of fishing expertise, there's always room for improvement. Follow these tips to become the best angler you can be.
1.) Ego Check: Humility Leads to More Fish
Probably the biggest hurdle to becoming a better angler is your ego. If you think you know it all, you will severely hamper your ability to learn. Instead, realize you've got a lot to learn and be open to new ideas. We might think we know a lot about fishing, but no one limits out on trophy fish every time out. Until you can do that (and you never will), be willing to try new techniques, new lures and new spots.
2.) Let Go of the Past: Why Great Anglers Have Short Memories
We've all had some epic days on the water where the fish were practically jumping into the boat. But how many times have you experienced a great day, then gone back to the same water using the same lure and done poorly? It happens a lot.
The great bass tournament angler Rick Clunn once said, "one of the best tournament strategies you can employ, is to fish each day as though you've never been on that body of water."
Things are ever-changing in the outdoors. There are a lot of variables: cold fronts, moon phases, wind direction, insect hatches, air and water temperatures and algae blooms, just to name a few. If you've done well in a certain spot on certain conditions in the past, it's worth a try again. But if things don't pan out, don't waste a whole day fishing old patterns. Be flexible and willing to adapt. Heck, be willing to try the unorthodox. You never know when you'll stumble on something the fish really like.
3.) Become a Student: Learn from Every Cast
To really become the best angler you can be, you should have an insatiable curiosity. Watch YouTube videos from your favorite reputable angler's channels like Wired2Fish, In-Fisherman or Tactical Bassin'. Digest everything you can read in print and online. Pay attention to details. When you find a pattern, ask yourself why the fish are where they are or why they are acting the way they are. These questions often lead to more questions, but also discovery.
Rather than merely patting yourself on the back for a good day on the water, analyze the situation so you can understand why certain tactics in certain locations were working. Understanding fish behavior will foster continued success.
4.) Find a Fishing Mentor to Accelerate Your Skills
Someone probably taught you how to fish. Fishing is a hard sport to get into on your own. Even if you're a pretty adept angler, there are always people better than you. Don't be intimidated by them; rather, try to learn from them. Some people are inherently good at sports or music. It's the same with fishing. It's not unusual to have two anglers in the same boat and one consistently out-fishes the other.
Pay attention to what other people are doing. Ask questions. Hire a guide if you must. But find someone who can show you how to improve your technique or can teach you the little nuances you're missing out on. Time spent on the water with a more experienced angler is time well spent.
5.) Never Stop Learning: The Best Anglers Keep Moving Forward
It sounds cliché, but it's true. The best anglers are always learning on the water, even if they've been fishing for decades. Pay attention to details. Soak up information like a sponge. Be willing to forego old ways and try new things. Yeah, it all sounds pretty cliché. But man, does it improve your fishing.